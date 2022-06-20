SportsHockeyCanucks

Canucks fans roast Oilers for trying to woo Kuzmenko at a chain restaurant

Jun 20 2022, 9:11 pm
@Fergtronic/Twitter | @kuzya_096/Instagram

Is the way to Andrei Kuzmenko’s heart through his stomach?

If it is, you can understand why he chose Vancouver over Edmonton this morning.

It was probably more nuanced than that, but Canucks fans are sure having a lot of fun at the Oilers’ expense today.

Kuzmenko, the most highly-coveted free agent outside of the NHL, announced his intention to sign with the Vancouver Canucks this morning. It concluded a weeks-long sweepstakes, full of rumours and speculation.

The 26-year-old Russian arrived in Los Angeles earlier this month and conducted a multi-city North American tour, with stops in Las Vegas, Detroit, Miami, and Edmonton before arriving in Vancouver on Thursday.

Kuzmenko and his agent Dan Milstein posted photos on social media along their journey. While in Vancouver, it appears that Kuzmenko was wined and dined at a pair of high-end Aquilini-owned restaurants in Yaletown — Blue Water Cafe and Elisa.

Those restaurants aren’t cheap. Lobster and Wagyu beef are featured on Blue Water Cafe’s menu. Among the steaks you can order at Elisa is a 32-ounce porterhouse for $190 or a 50-ounce beef tomahawk for $225.

Meanwhile, in Edmonton, Kuzmenko was spotted at a chain restaurant where you can buy Baja fish tacos for under $19.

Ken Holland and Jay Woodcroft were spotted with Kuzmenko’s agent Dan Milstein at Joey Bell Tower in Edmonton last week.

No offence to Joey Restaurant, which is a fine option for premium casual dining, but it may not be the top choice for wooing a potential free-agent signing.

Canucks fans were quick to point that out today.

