Canucks fans are freaking out a little bit after history-making collapses

Is it too soon to panic?

It’s only been three games, but maybe not.

The Vancouver Canucks came into this season saying all the right things. They said they were a playoff team and were ready to prove it. With Bruce Boudreau behind the bench for a full season, many fans believed it.

Unfinished business was the slogan.

Given how the 2021-22 regular season started, the Canucks placed high importance on getting off to a good start.

Instead? They’ve made NHL history for all the wrong reasons.

Canucks are the first team in NHL history to lose each of their first 3 games of a season while blowing a multi-goal lead in each contest — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) October 18, 2022

The Canucks held a 3-0 lead in Edmonton, a 2-0 lead in Philadelphia, and a 4-2 lead in Washington. Yet they lost all three games in regulation.

The Canucks were “mentally weak” and “afraid to win,” according to head coach Bruce Boudreau. Following Monday’s collapse, the team held a players-only meeting, which is not something that usually happens this early in a season.

It’s been just three games, but it feels like three months.

So yeah, Canucks fans are freaking out just a little bit.

Can you blame them?

Worst thing that happened for this Canucks core was the bubble. Gave everyone (myself included) a false sense of belief about this core. They aren’t good. — Arpan (@arpan_on_BC) October 18, 2022

being a canucks fan is like going for dinner at mcdonalds, you enjoy it, you feel like shit after, you tell yourself you won't go back the next night, you find yourself back at mcdonalds ready to get hurt again — Tommy (@tommykippes2) October 18, 2022

The firing of Linden and refusal to enter a complete rebuild years ago ensured the #Canucks will always be a mediocre team at best and bottom feeder most years. I honestly can’t see this team returning to the playoffs or contention within the next 10+ years. — John E. Canuck, MD 🎃 (@DrCanuckMD) October 18, 2022

Wife just asked me if I wanted to watch a horror flick… I'm like didnt we just watch the Canucks game how much more horror do we need tonight?#canucks — Rutherford's First Trade (@Jhammy51) October 18, 2022

Being the glutton for punishment that I am I am currntly rewatching the 3rd period to try and get a handle on what happened. I have never seen a team with a lead try so many high risk, behind the back, no look, blind passes at the opposing blueline in my life. #Canucks — JABO Vancouver (@jabo_vancouver) October 18, 2022

seasonal depression isn't referring to spring/summer/fall/winter, it means the canucks hockey season — Vanessa (@bigsportsvan) October 18, 2022

Canucks showing up to defend a lead like: pic.twitter.com/eAiC7LYZgl — Jay (@JHammer_87) October 18, 2022

#Canucks are spending to the cap and tanking for draft picks. Incredible. — Jeremy Baker (@Jeremy_Baker) October 18, 2022

It's full on panic mode now. #Canucks — YoungJudd (@YoungJudd_1) October 18, 2022