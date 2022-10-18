SportsHockeyCanucks

Canucks fans are freaking out a little bit after history-making collapses

Is it too soon to panic?

It’s only been three games, but maybe not.

The Vancouver Canucks came into this season saying all the right things. They said they were a playoff team and were ready to prove it. With Bruce Boudreau behind the bench for a full season, many fans believed it.

Unfinished business was the slogan.

Given how the 2021-22 regular season started, the Canucks placed high importance on getting off to a good start.

Instead? They’ve made NHL history for all the wrong reasons.

The Canucks held a 3-0 lead in Edmonton, a 2-0 lead in Philadelphia, and a 4-2 lead in Washington. Yet they lost all three games in regulation.

The Canucks were “mentally weak” and “afraid to win,” according to head coach Bruce Boudreau. Following Monday’s collapse, the team held a players-only meeting, which is not something that usually happens this early in a season.

It’s been just three games, but it feels like three months.

So yeah, Canucks fans are freaking out just a little bit.

Can you blame them?

