Canucks fans confused by hefty price tag on Pride warm-up jerseys

Adam Laskaris
Adam Laskaris
|
Mar 13 2022, 6:17 pm
Twitter/@ gripitandrippit

Prior to their game on Friday night against the Washington Capitals, the Vancouver Canucks took to the ice in a rather special set of jerseys.

The Canucks warmed up in the Pride jerseys designed by Mio, a queer artist from Sweden.

Named “The Queer Experience: Sea to Sky,” the white jersey featured a modified Canucks orca logo and shoulder patch, redesigned in rainbow to represent the 2SLGBTQ+ community.

The jerseys were the fourth set of special warmup uniforms worn by Vancouver this season, following Diwali, Lunar New Year, and Black History Month events.

But taking a look at the team shop at Rogers Arena, prices were more than three times the typical cost for a standard fan’s jersey.

Twitter user @gripitandripit posted a pic of the jerseys, costing $650 each.

Unsurprisingly, fans had plenty to say about the eye-popping high prices.

One possible explanation offer for the increased cost had to do with the manufacturing location of the jerseys, the lower quantity of jerseys produced, and the attention to detail needed to replicate the intricate design, explained by Twitter user @shainybugg.

In addition to the replica jerseys, the Canucks also were auctioning off the actual practice-worn uniforms. It originally looked like Thatcher Demko’s jersey had sold for $272,500, though people were naturally skeptical about whether the price was accurate. VancouverisAwesome’s Daniel Wagner reported that the jersey actually sold for less than $3,000, meaning some sort of error was the reason for the extreme price difference.

For those looking for less costly options, the Canucks are also offering Pride-merch hoodies, t-shirts, pucks, mugs, and stickers on the team’s store via Vanbase.ca.

Vanbase’s page says that “partial proceeds from retail sales will be donated to You Can Play”, a non-profit organization that is aimed at ensuring “the safety and inclusion for all who participate in sports, including LGBTQ+ athletes, coaches and fans,” per their website’s mission statement.

