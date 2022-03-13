Canucks fans confused by hefty price tag on Pride warm-up jerseys

Prior to their game on Friday night against the Washington Capitals, the Vancouver Canucks took to the ice in a rather special set of jerseys.

The Canucks warmed up in the Pride jerseys designed by Mio, a queer artist from Sweden.

Named “The Queer Experience: Sea to Sky,” the white jersey featured a modified Canucks orca logo and shoulder patch, redesigned in rainbow to represent the 2SLGBTQ+ community.

The jerseys were the fourth set of special warmup uniforms worn by Vancouver this season, following Diwali, Lunar New Year, and Black History Month events.

But taking a look at the team shop at Rogers Arena, prices were more than three times the typical cost for a standard fan’s jersey.

Twitter user @gripitandripit posted a pic of the jerseys, costing $650 each.

Anyone have $650 I can have pic.twitter.com/YpeQzUQQH6 — jam (@gripitandrippit) March 12, 2022

Unsurprisingly, fans had plenty to say about the eye-popping high prices.

Tell me corporations aren’t trying to cash in on these movements without telling me they’re not trying to cash in on these movements. https://t.co/BjiaXC9xkE — I Don't PC (@Hendy111) March 13, 2022

Hockey Is for Everyone* *everyone with a lot of money. https://t.co/BrSYex7TnD — Nate 🐺🇺🇦🇵🇸 (@_NateWulf) March 12, 2022

Jerseys: gorgeous

Price: disgusting Hockey is for everyone who’s rich enough I guess@Canucks you should be ashamed https://t.co/HwCXXyF7OJ — Greg Kerster (@GregKerster) March 12, 2022

This is crazy. I thought authentic jerseys and name and number were like $300. This is nuts. How can people afford these during a pandemic where people can barely pay their bills and get gas for their cars to get to work. https://t.co/PNBdLxjzoM — Lisa blyth (@Lisablyth8) March 12, 2022

This makes me pretty sad @Canucks.

These jerseys are beautiful, and I am fortunate to be able to look at this price tag and not worry about splurging if I want. But, for something that's supposed to promote inclusivity, $650 for a practice jersey leaves a lot of people out. https://t.co/k2CcKnMl3M — The King of Blind Bay (@ImRealGoode) March 12, 2022

Apparently you have to rob a bank to afford a @Canucks practise jersey now😲😲 https://t.co/MyoOzr3ge3 — Shawna Daly (@filmdaily16) March 12, 2022

Great way to grow the game by making jerseys cost more than a months paycheck https://t.co/XyGARelNaL — Nick 👽 (@MacToHunter) March 12, 2022

One possible explanation offer for the increased cost had to do with the manufacturing location of the jerseys, the lower quantity of jerseys produced, and the attention to detail needed to replicate the intricate design, explained by Twitter user @shainybugg.

the players on the ice wear. hockey is insanely expensive. it always has been. i don't get why fans, who know how expensive tickets are, get all up in arms when they see the price of a limited edition, high quality sweater. find something else to yell about. — shainy, shainy, bo bainy (@shainybugg) March 13, 2022

Dear @adidashockey Now would be a great time to explain that the "Authentic" NHL jerseys you sell are Made in Indonesia to avoid confusion over these Made in Canada jerseys. So we can understand the price difference and all https://t.co/w8STRDJbkX — Stevie (@StevieSaidYup) March 13, 2022

The Canucks did not reply to a request for comment from Daily Hive about the cost of the jerseys.

In addition to the replica jerseys, the Canucks also were auctioning off the actual practice-worn uniforms. It originally looked like Thatcher Demko’s jersey had sold for $272,500, though people were naturally skeptical about whether the price was accurate. VancouverisAwesome’s Daniel Wagner reported that the jersey actually sold for less than $3,000, meaning some sort of error was the reason for the extreme price difference.

Alas, it was indeed too good to be true. According to a source, the real winner of Demko's jersey in the Pride Night auction paid a little less than $3000. — Daniel Wagner (@passittobulis) March 13, 2022

For those looking for less costly options, the Canucks are also offering Pride-merch hoodies, t-shirts, pucks, mugs, and stickers on the team’s store via Vanbase.ca.

Vanbase’s page says that “partial proceeds from retail sales will be donated to You Can Play”, a non-profit organization that is aimed at ensuring “the safety and inclusion for all who participate in sports, including LGBTQ+ athletes, coaches and fans,” per their website’s mission statement.