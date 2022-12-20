SportsHockeyCanucks

Canucks fans chant "sell the team" during latest home ice debacle

Dec 20 2022, 7:02 pm
The Vancouver Canucks have tried firing the general manager. They’ve tried firing the coach.

Now it seems fans want the owner fired.

“Fire Benning” chants have been replaced by “sell the team” for disgruntled fans at Rogers Arena. Monday wasn’t the first time fans have chanted it, but it may have been the loudest.

It was even audible on the television broadcast.

The Canucks lost 5-1 to the St. Louis Blues at Rogers Arena. It was the second straight home game Canucks fans were treated to a 5-1 loss.

Remarkably, the Canucks have lost a third of their 15 home games by a 5-1 score. Vancouver has the third-worst home record in the NHL, with a woeful 5-9-1 record.

Needless to say, fans have had enough.

On Saturday, another Canucks fan tossed a jersey on the ice in protest. Multiple jerseys were tossed during the home opener too.

No jerseys found their way onto the ice on Monday, but perhaps that says more about Rogers Arena’s security efforts than the mood of the fan base.

 

“Sell the team” is a clear shot at Canucks ownership. The Canucks have been seemingly reluctant to do what it takes to rebuild the team in a meaningful way for most of the last decade.

Francesco Aquilini has been criticized for being too impatient and too driven to push for the playoffs.

Despite trading away draft picks and other short-term thinking moves, the Canucks have still missed the playoffs in seven of the last nine seasons, and they’re trending towards missing the postseason again in 2023.

Only five teams have a worse record than the Canucks since the start of the 2015-16 season, not including the expansion Seattle Kraken.

But even Seattle is already better than the Canucks this season. In just their second year in the NHL, the Kraken are currently eight points clear of Vancouver in the standings.

Canucks fans are practically begging for some semblance of a plan they can believe in going forward because the current collection of players isn’t inspiring confidence.

