Canucks fans chant "sell the team" during latest home ice debacle

The Vancouver Canucks have tried firing the general manager. They’ve tried firing the coach.

Now it seems fans want the owner fired.

Sitting in Sec 115 and there are very audible “sell the team” chants. Honestly, can’t say I’ve heard that at a game before. #Canucks — Adam Forsythe (@adamforsythe) December 20, 2022

Sell the team chant heard loud and clear.#Canucks — Spencer Munro (@Bogilny) December 20, 2022

“Fire Benning” chants have been replaced by “sell the team” for disgruntled fans at Rogers Arena. Monday wasn’t the first time fans have chanted it, but it may have been the loudest.

It was even audible on the television broadcast.

The Canucks lost 5-1 to the St. Louis Blues at Rogers Arena. It was the second straight home game Canucks fans were treated to a 5-1 loss.

Remarkably, the Canucks have lost a third of their 15 home games by a 5-1 score. Vancouver has the third-worst home record in the NHL, with a woeful 5-9-1 record.

When it comes to losing home games 5-1, you can’t stop the Canucks, you can only hope to contain them. Five and counting. — Don Taylor (@DonTaylor5) December 20, 2022

Needless to say, fans have had enough.

On Saturday, another Canucks fan tossed a jersey on the ice in protest. Multiple jerseys were tossed during the home opener too.

No jerseys found their way onto the ice on Monday, but perhaps that says more about Rogers Arena’s security efforts than the mood of the fan base.

Security was heading people off at the pass. I saw 4 or 5 thrown out as they were heading down to do the deed. — Spencer Munro (@Bogilny) December 20, 2022

“Sell the team” is a clear shot at Canucks ownership. The Canucks have been seemingly reluctant to do what it takes to rebuild the team in a meaningful way for most of the last decade.

Francesco Aquilini has been criticized for being too impatient and too driven to push for the playoffs.

Despite trading away draft picks and other short-term thinking moves, the Canucks have still missed the playoffs in seven of the last nine seasons, and they’re trending towards missing the postseason again in 2023.

Only five teams have a worse record than the Canucks since the start of the 2015-16 season, not including the expansion Seattle Kraken.

But even Seattle is already better than the Canucks this season. In just their second year in the NHL, the Kraken are currently eight points clear of Vancouver in the standings.

Canucks fans are practically begging for some semblance of a plan they can believe in going forward because the current collection of players isn’t inspiring confidence.

A mix of “sell the team” chants and boos carry the #Canucks to the end. — Miles Bolton (@milesbolt) December 20, 2022

What's more impactful to #canucks owner @fr_aquilini A jersey tossed on the ice Or a "Sell the team"chant you can clearly hear on TV? pic.twitter.com/rqRUeU5tut — K C (@cederholm316) December 20, 2022

How great would it be if Canuck fans could show their displeasure.Not by booing,not by throwing jerseys on the ice but by simply not showing up. They have a game and say less than 5 thousand show up. This child @fr_aquilini would make changes the next day. I'm done with @Canucks — Nav Dosanjh (@NavDosanjh1983) December 20, 2022