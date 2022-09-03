SportsHockeyCanucks

Canucks fanbase divided on massive contract extension for J.T. Miller

Sep 3 2022, 5:45 pm
Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports

A contract, a baby, and a lot of Twitter discourse: what a week it’s been for the Miller family.

In case you missed it, J.T. Miller signed a seven-year contract extension with the Vancouver Canucks on Friday, just one day after he and his wife Natalie welcomed a new baby boy into the world.

But the contract, which includes a no-trade clause according to numerous reports, has been getting mixed reviews.

It’s a seven-year deal for $56 million, kicking in at the start of the 2023-24 season. Miller had a career year this past season, scoring team highs of 32 goals, 67 assists and 99 points.

There’s a strong argument to be made that Miller might be the most important Canucks player right now, as no player has scored more points for Vancouver since his arrival in 2019.

The move signifies that the Canucks see Miller as a key piece of their core moving forward, and puts an end to trade rumours that took over a significant part of last season and this summer.

The biggest issue, though, is how it’ll age: both Miller’s game and the contract itself.

Miller is 29 now, and will be 30 by the time his deal kicks in next offseason. Vancouver obviously is still a ways off from being a Stanley Cup contender, and it’s anyone’s best guess if Miller can keep up his high production value over the next eight seasons. “Cautious optimism” might be the best way to describe the general sentiment.

Miller currently has one year left on his original five-year contract signed with the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2018, about a year before the trade to Vancouver.

Here’s some of the Twitter reaction:

But the winning tweet of the day might go to CHEK reporter Rick Dhaliwal, who had an untimely snooze.

