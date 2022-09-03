Canucks fanbase divided on massive contract extension for J.T. Miller

A contract, a baby, and a lot of Twitter discourse: what a week it’s been for the Miller family.

In case you missed it, J.T. Miller signed a seven-year contract extension with the Vancouver Canucks on Friday, just one day after he and his wife Natalie welcomed a new baby boy into the world.

But the contract, which includes a no-trade clause according to numerous reports, has been getting mixed reviews.

It’s a seven-year deal for $56 million, kicking in at the start of the 2023-24 season. Miller had a career year this past season, scoring team highs of 32 goals, 67 assists and 99 points.

There’s a strong argument to be made that Miller might be the most important Canucks player right now, as no player has scored more points for Vancouver since his arrival in 2019.

The move signifies that the Canucks see Miller as a key piece of their core moving forward, and puts an end to trade rumours that took over a significant part of last season and this summer.

The biggest issue, though, is how it’ll age: both Miller’s game and the contract itself.

Miller is 29 now, and will be 30 by the time his deal kicks in next offseason. Vancouver obviously is still a ways off from being a Stanley Cup contender, and it’s anyone’s best guess if Miller can keep up his high production value over the next eight seasons. “Cautious optimism” might be the best way to describe the general sentiment.

Miller currently has one year left on his original five-year contract signed with the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2018, about a year before the trade to Vancouver.

Here’s some of the Twitter reaction:

JT Miller showing up at Rogers Arena, at 37 years old, collecting his 8 million dollars in salary… pic.twitter.com/kzepbsTgE0 — Chris Conte (@ChrisConte79) September 2, 2022

Miller will be 37 when this contract expires https://t.co/4Oc9XTPnH3 — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) September 2, 2022

I’m in the optimist boat about the JT Miller signing. Term is long, but in a few years contracts like OEL will be gone and cap will rise. The core is better than given credit for, will be motivated, and management has improved roster around them. Boeser contract was good too. https://t.co/NlW8m4wVpm — Colton Davies (@ColtonDavies_) September 3, 2022

always lazy to come up with the words so this is how i'll be sharing my thoughts n feels on canucks stuff 😁 JT miller contract: pic.twitter.com/8ss3ix12zn — Vanessa (@bigsportsvan) September 3, 2022

YES!!! This makes me very happy. My head did not know how this was going to work business-wise. But my heart really really wanted this to happen. — Brent Butt (@BrentButt) September 2, 2022

Love it. Hes a career Canuck and never wanted to leave. Benning saw the potential and he was right all along. Steal of a deal and I can see him with his number in the rafters someday. 99 points and just the beginning folks cant wait for the Miller era to kick start a cup run — Caleb M. (@StuffCalebSaid) September 2, 2022

There's no doubt that the long extension of JT Miller's contract is a risk, given all theunknowns, but it's the right decision @Canucks — Rod Mickleburgh (@rodmickleburgh) September 3, 2022

If you’re a miller fan, I’m genuinely happy for you. If you’re a fan who wants the Canucks to win a championship, I just feel sad for you. This Miller deal is just brutal if you want a cup winner — CSWC Andy (@CswcAndy) September 3, 2022

But the winning tweet of the day might go to CHEK reporter Rick Dhaliwal, who had an untimely snooze.