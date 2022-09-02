Canucks star J.T. Miller and wife Natalie welcome baby into the world

Congratulations are in order for Vancouver Canucks centre J.T. Miller and his wife Natalie, who welcomed a baby boy into the world this week.

Owen Edward Miller was born at 11:02 am on September 1, according to the couple on social media. J.T. and Natalie now have three children, with Owen being the first boy.

“Still in shock I have a son,” Natalie said on Instagram this morning. “Can’t wait for the girls to meet him this afternoon.”

The Miller daughters celebrated their third and fourth birthdays earlier this year. J.T. and Natalie got married in 2016 when Miller was a member of the New York Rangers.

Miller, who lives just outside of Pittsburgh in the offseason, will soon be making his way to Vancouver, in preparation for training camp, which begins September 23 in Whistler. Preseason begins on September 25, with the puck dropping on the regular season for the Canucks on October 12 in Edmonton.