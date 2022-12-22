Looks like Canucks will make Ethan Bear a healthy scratch tonight

One of the few bright spots for the Vancouver Canucks this season has been the play of Ethan Bear.

The 25-year-old right-shot defenceman has been dependable — something we can’t say about many of his teammates — since being traded to Vancouver from Carolina on October 28.

That’s why reports from this morning’s practice were surprising.

Bear was the extra defenceman during line rushes, according to Chris Faber of CanucksArmy, and “putting in extra work,” after practice, according to Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650.

Line combinations from Thursday’s #Canucks morning skate: Mikheyev-Horvat-Garland

Joshua-Miller-Boeser

Pederson-Pettersson-Kuzmenko

Dries-Aman-Lazar

Studnicka Hughes-Schenn

OEL-Myers

Stillman-Burroughs

Bear pic.twitter.com/dDOhF5F25n — 𝗖𝗵𝗿𝗶𝘀 Faber 🔥🎙 (@ChrisFaber39) December 22, 2022

Ethan Bear and Jack Studnicka are putting in extra work after morning skate. Looks like they’ll both be scratched. #Canucks @Sportsnet650 — Brendan Batchelor (@BatchHockey) December 22, 2022

Bear received just 15:50 of ice time during Monday’s 5-1 loss to the St. Louis Blues, the second-lowest time-on-ice for the defenceman since he became a Canuck. He was on the ice for two goals against last game, both St. Louis power-play goals.

Here’s a look at them:

Today Robert Thomas suggested he could do the social media but with goals like this, we're gonna just suggest we keep him on the ice. #stlblues pic.twitter.com/Qj6yEaOkUq — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) December 20, 2022

The Regina-born defender has six points (2-4-6) in 22 games this season, playing an average of 18:33 per night.

Bear ranks third in five-on-five Corsi-for percentage (47.22%) among Canucks regulars on defence, behind Quinn Hughes and Oliver Ekman-Larsson, and is first in expected goals-for percentage (48.38%).

Drawing in for Bear is Riley Stillman, who takes Bear’s place on a pairing with Kyle Burroughs.

Canucks get Pettersson back

After missing two games with an illness, Elias Pettersson returned to practice.

A welcome sight to see EP40 on the ice again! pic.twitter.com/I27F9cvtp5 — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) December 22, 2022

Needless to say, the Canucks desperately need him. Bruce Boudreau called him a “game-time decision,” though it’s hard to envision Pettersson sitting out.

Pettersson leads all Canucks players in scoring this season with 34 points in 29 games and has undoubtedly been their best player. Without him, the Canucks were outscored 10-2 combined in their last two games.

The Canucks welcome the Seattle Kraken to Rogers Arena tonight. Vancouver has never lost to its I-5 rival, beating the Kraken 5-4 in Seattle on October 27 earlier this season. The Canucks swept the Kraken last season, winning all four games by a combined score of 19-8.

Seattle is much improved this season, however. The Kraken are sitting in a playoff spot, 10 points ahead of the Canucks in the standings, with an 18-10-3 record.