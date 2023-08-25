"There is no stress": Canucks' Elias Pettersson not fretting over contract situation

Vancouver Canucks fans may be stressing about Elias Pettersson’s contract situation, but the Swedish forward doesn’t appear to be worried.

Pettersson is set to enter the final year of a three-year contract, which carries a cap hit of $7.35 million. Fans were hoping that the two sides would have been able to work out an extension by now, but it has yet to happen. The 24-year-old gave the fan base a real scare when he recently told Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman he doesn’t want to sign an extension at this time.

“I’m not in a rush to sign. I got one more year there and I don’t want to rush into anything,” Pettersson said.

Just days later, another interview with Pettersson has come out, this time with Swedish outlet Hockey Sverige. He sat down with Uffe Bodin and further elaborated on his contract situation, stating that there is plenty of time to work things out, but for now, he wants to focus on the season that lies ahead.

“There has been a bit of talk and there will be all the time, but in my world, there is no stress,” Pettersson said in Swedish (translated with Google Translate).

Despite putting up career highs with 39 goals and 102 points this past season, Pettersson believes he is capable of even more, and seems to be comfortable betting on himself before putting pen to paper.

“It’s a bit like that,” Pettersson said when asked about betting on himself. “I like having a carrot to work towards. I don’t feel like it’s a rush, but I’ve wanted to focus on the season.”

While it is certainly understandable that Canucks fans are on edge right now, it seems as though there is nothing more to this than Pettersson wanting to put all of his focus into his on-ice play. He will be a restricted free agent upon the expiration of his contract should it get to that point, meaning he won’t be able to leave the team for nothing.

Being patient in signing a new deal could turn out to be beneficial for both parties. If Pettersson is able to elevate his game to even new heights, there is a chance the Canucks can get things on track and find themselves in the playoffs at season’s end. That would certainly help the cause in getting him signed to a long-term contract.