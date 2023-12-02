7 fun facts about new Canucks defenceman Nikita Zadorov

There aren’t many NHLers as imposing as defenceman Nikita Zadorov.

Vancouver Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin recently acquired Zadorov from the Calgary Flames in exchange for a 2026 third-round draft pick and a 2024 fifth-round pick.

Here are seven fun facts about the newest member of the Canucks.

1. Sabres GM apparently called him a “f***ing idiot”

Last year, Zadorov shared a number of hilarious stories on the Spittin’ Chiclets podcast.

One of the best ones however, was when his former general manager reamed him out for returning home late from a vacation.

Zadorov told a story of him and his wife being in the Dominican Republic for the All-Star break while he was playing for the Buffalo Sabres.

He was scheduled to fly back the day before Sabres practice, when United Airlines apparently ran out of seats on the plane, causing Zadorov to miss his flight.

Unsurprisingly, his GM wasn’t too happy.

“I called Tim Murray and he fucking yelled at me for 20 minutes, like ‘you’re a fucking idiot! Like, how do you do that?'”

The Sabres briefly suspended Zadorov after the incident, and the defenceman admitted that he learned his lesson.

“It was a rookie mistake to book a flight the day before. You always have to book one day ahead.”

2. Patrick Roy was tough on Zadorov

Despite playing for Darryl Sutter and the Calgary Flames last season, Zadorov admitted on Spittin’ Chiclets that Patrick Roy was “by far” the most intense coach that he has had.

Zadorov played under Roy briefly during the former netminder’s last season as an NHL head coach.

“Patty was…it was nuts.”

“He called me, I got sent down to AHL, [he] told me for 10 games, I ended up playing 50, which is classic.”

Then when he was finally recalled to the Avs, Roy certainly wasn’t warm and fuzzy with the youngster.

“He said to me ‘this is your chance. If you make one mistake, you’re going back down to the AHL.'”

Sure enough, Zadorov was demoted or recalled a total of four times that season.

3. Second-heaviest player in the NHL

The NHL game has become much quicker over the years, but that doesn’t mean all the heavy hitters in the NHL have dissipated.

Well, Zadorov is among the heaviest of hitters in the NHL. Literally.

According to NHL.com, Zadorov is the second heaviest player in the league, weighing in at 248 pounds. Only Seattle Kraken defenceman Jamie Oleksiak (257 pounds) is heavier.

Prior to Zadorov’s arrival, the heaviest Canuck was Tyler Myers, who is listed at 229 pounds. It’s worth mentioning that Ian Cole, despite being seven inches shorter than Myers, is only four pounds lighter at 225.

Add Carson Soucy to the mix and it’s clear that the Canucks have made it a mission to beef up their blue line.

Not only is Zadorov now the heaviest player on the Canucks, but according to NHL weight records, he’s the third-heaviest Canuck in team history. Only Nikita Tryamkin (265 pounds) and Chris McAllister (250 pounds) were heavier.

4. Led NHL in hits despite torn shoulder muscle

If there’s one thing Zadorov is known for, it’s throwing around his weight.

Hey, not many NHLers get their own hit compilation video.

Zadorov was particularly physical during the 2017-18 season. He led the league with 278 hits.

He admitted on the Spittin’ Chiclets Podcast that he led the league in hits despite playing through a torn labrum in his shoulder for about 30 games.

It’s not the first time Zadorov has played through pain. He apparently played through three cracked ribs for the Flames during the 2022 playoffs.

5. Ex-Canuck Horvat helped Zadorov learn English

Like many young players coming over from Europe, Zadorov didn’t know how to speak English.

However, his teammates from the OHL’s London Knights really helped acclimatize him to North America.

Zadorov said in particular Max Domi, Chris Tierney, and former Canucks captain Bo Horvat really helped him pick up the language by chatting “over a couple of drinks” in their spare time.

Horvat (9th overall, Vancouver) and Zadorov (16th overall, Buffalo) were two of five first round picks from the 2013 draft to suit up for the Canucks. The others were Curtis Lazar, Jason Dickinson, and Hunter Shinkaruk.

6. Vocally against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Zadorov was the first Russian NHL player to denounce Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

He talked in depth about it during this Russian interview, much of which was translated into English.

“I believe that the last 23 years in our country with this president, and nine years before him… I hope this all comes to an end,” Zadorov said in the interview. “I hope that Russia becomes a democratic country with a strong economy. Not a kleptocracy.”

In general, Zadorov doesn’t seem to be afraid to speak his mind. He recently called his own Calgary teammates out for playing like individuals, and also told reporters that his team played like sh*t.

7. Zadorov holds multiple Sabres records

Zadorov isn’t necessarily known for his offence, but the guy can score.

He scored his first NHL goal (on his first NHL shot) as an 18-year-old back in 2013. That made him the youngest Sabres defenceman to ever score an NHL goal.

The following season, he became the youngest Sabres defenceman to score an overtime winner, which he did against the Florida Panthers.

Fast-forward to last season, and Zadorov actually potted a hat trick with the Flames.

To put that in perspective, only one Canucks defenceman has ever recorded a hat trick in the team’s 53 years of existence. That was accomplished by Dave Babych back in 1991.