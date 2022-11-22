Canucks' Dakota Joshua talks racism in hockey after his brother was targeted

Jagger Joshua, the 23-year-old younger brother of Vancouver Canucks winger Dakota Joshua, was in the news on Monday.

A forward playing his fourth season at Michigan State University, Jagger was the victim of racism during a game on November 11, when he says an Ohio State University player repeatedly called him a racial slur. After what Jagger called “inaction” by the Big Ten Conference and Ohio State, he decided to speak out.

“Acts of racism do not belong in hockey, as they can discourage African Americans and minorities like myself from playing and loving the game. Inaction in the face of racist comments and actions allow these behaviors to continue,” Jagger said on social media Monday.

Acts of racism do not belong in hockey.. pic.twitter.com/nm9AnIjSgV — Jagger Joshua (@jaggerjoshua8) November 21, 2022

“On Nov. 11 in our game against Ohio State, one of their players called me a racial slur multiple times. One of the officials heard the slur and gave the player a game misconduct penalty. There was an investigation by the Big Ten in the days after the incident, but no further public action has been taken by the Big Ten Conference or Ohio State.

“The inaction has left me feeling confused and pessimistic about the movement of diversity within hockey culture. The ignorance of racism does not belong in our game, and I feel that I need to make people aware that this incident occurred, because without acknowledgement, the problem gets worse.

“I would like to thank my teammates, coaches, and staff at Michigan State. I am incredibly thankful for their support since this incident and as I have navigated this process.”

Dakota, who is three years older than Jagger, spoke to reporters in Vancouver about his brother following Monday’s Canucks game.

“There’s no room for that in this game and in life in general,” said the Canucks winger. “It’s a terrible situation to be a part of, but his goal is to put it out there so people can learn from it and hope it doesn’t happen again, because there’s no room for that in life or any sports.”

Is he surprised that something like this happened?

“To be honest, no,” he said. “You would like to think we’ve come a long way, especially over recent years, but obviously it still keeps happening. Until it’s non-existent, I don’t think it’s surprising.”