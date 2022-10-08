Canucks closer to finalizing roster after cutting two more players

The Vancouver Canucks are set to trim their camp roster by two.

The Canucks placed forward Sheldon Dries and defenceman Christian Wolanin on waivers Saturday. The pair will be assigned to the Abbotsford Canucks of the American Hockey League should they clear waivers Sunday.

Vancouver also assigned forward Justin Dowling to Abbotsford after he cleared waivers.

G.M. Patrik Allvin announced today that the following players have been placed on waivers and designated for assignment to the Abbotsford Canucks (AHL): D Christian Wolanin

F Sheldon Dries Following player has cleared waivers and assigned to Abbotsford: F Justin Dowling — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) October 8, 2022

Rosters, with a maximum of 23 skaters, must be submitted by 5 pm ET/ 2 pm PT on Monday.

Dries, 28, was re-signed to a two-year, two-way contract extension with an average annual value of $762,500 by the Canucks on June 27, 2022. He split time between Vancouver and Abbotsford, netting three points (two goals, one assist) in 11 skates in the NHL and 62 points (35 goals, 27 assists) in 54 games in the minors.

Wolanin, 27, is in his first season in the organization. He’s recorded 20 points (six goals, 14 assists) in 70 NHL games with the Ottawa Senators, Los Angeles Kings, and Buffalo Sabres from 2017-2022. The 6’2″, 190-pound left-shot blueliner was signed to a one-year, two-way contract worth $750,000 in July.

He was waived less than 24 hours after the Canucks acquired left-shot defenceman Riley Stillman from the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday night.

Vancouver also cut 13 skaters on Tuesday.