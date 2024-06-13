Canucks could sign bruising winger Duhaime in free agency: report

The Vancouver Canucks are reportedly interested in a bruising pending free agent winger.

If Brandon Duhaime makes it to the open market, expect the Canucks to be interested in acquiring his services.

“The Canucks had big interest in Minnesota Wild forward Brandon Duhaime at the trade deadline and I am told today the interest has not gone away,” said CHEK’s Rick Dhaliwal today on the Donnie & Dhali show.

“Keep an eye on Duhaime and the Canucks if he hits July 1.”

The Canucks missed out on Duhaime at the deadline as he was traded to the Colorado Avalanche instead. He had just one point, a goal, in the team’s 11 postseason games. Now the Canucks might get a second chance at acquiring the forward.

The 27-year-old finished last season with five goals and 13 points in 80 games. His career-high points total is 17 in 80 games, which he achieved during his rookie 2021-22 season.

Duhaime brings a physical presence that every team desires in their bottom six. He’s 200 pounds and was fifth among all forwards with at least five games played in playoff hits-per-game. He also broke the 200-hit mark during the regular season.

If #Canucks and Dakota Joshua part ways, could the team circle back on Brandon Duhaime? The Canucks had interest in the 27-year-old at the trade deadline but #GoAvsGo got him. He's now set to be a UFA. He's fast and physical but does he have untapped offensive potential? pic.twitter.com/rK21RHVHil — Noah Strang (@noahstrang_) June 7, 2024

The former fourth-round draft pick has not shown much of a scoring touch at any level. The most goals he’s ever scored in a season is 15, including his college and junior hockey career. He’s never scored more than nine goals in a season as a professional.

The Canucks development of rugged forward Dakota Joshua into a scoring middle-six winger gives some hope they may be able to do the same with another player. General manager Patrik Allvin said at his year-end press conference that they want to find the “next Dakota Joshua.” Could Duhaime be the type of player he was talking about?