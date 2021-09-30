Canucks close to 3-year and 6-year deals with Pettersson and Hughes: reports

After mostly silence through the first week of training camp and preseason, there’s now a whole lot of noise being made in Vancouver Canucks contract negotiations with Elias Pettersson and Quinn Hughes.

Thomas Drance of The Athletic had the scoop earlier in the day, reporting that the Canucks and the agency that represents both Pettersson and Hughes had made progress in talks.

Sources indicate to @TheAthletic that the #Canucks and CAA made progress this morning in Elias Pettersson, Quinn Hughes talks. Don’t call it a breakthrough (yet), but there’s optimism that Vancouver and their two cornerstone players are inching toward a resolution at last. — Thomas Drance (@ThomasDrance) September 30, 2021

Now, we have term and salary figures being reported, though nothing is finalized yet.

Sportsnet 650’s Satiar Shah is reporting that the Canucks are close to signing Hughes to a six-year deal worth $7.75 million, with CHEK TV’s Rick Dhaliwal reporting the same structure.

Hearing Hughes nearing a 6 year deal worth slightly above $7.75M per year with the Canucks — Satiar Shah (@SatiarShah) October 1, 2021

Hughes could be 6×7.75 — Rick Dhaliwal (@DhaliwalSports) October 1, 2021

Pettersson’s contract could be three years in duration, worth under $8 million according to Irfaan Gaffar. Dhaliwal is saying the deal could come with a $7.7 million average annual value.

Sounds AAV for Pettersson will be under $8 million on a three-year deal. — Irfaan Gaffar (@irfgaffar) October 1, 2021

Petersson could be 3 times 7.7M — Rick Dhaliwal (@DhaliwalSports) October 1, 2021

The Canucks have five preseason games left, before their regular season opener on October 13. Pettersson and Hughes have been preparing for the season together by training with the University of Michigan.

More to come…