Vancouver Canucks reveal 2023-24 team awards

The Vancouver Canucks revealed the winners of their annual team awards today, four of which are voted by the fans.

The team revealed the names of each winner throughout their final home game of the season, against the Calgary Flames.

Hughes wins best defenceman

Was there ever a doubt? Quinn Hughes walks away with the Babe Pratt Trophy as the Canucks best defenceman.

The 24-year-old is not only the best defenceman on the team this season, he’s the best blueliner in the entire league and should earn the Norris Trophy for his efforts.

Hughes entered tonight’s game with 91 points in 80 games, 28 more than any other Canucks defenceman has ever managed in a season.

Miller wins Pavel Bure award

J.T. has surpassed the 100-point plateau for the first time in his career, and he won the team’s most exciting player award for a second time. The Canucks’ leading scorer also won this award in 2022.

Last year’s winner, Andrei Kuzmenko, was present. He now plays for the Flames.

Hughes wins Daniel and Henrik Sedin Award

In his first year as captain, Hughes won the Daniel and Henrik Sedin Award.

This award is selected annually by a panel, recognizing the player who “best exemplifies outstanding community leadership qualities and humanitarian contributions to the community.”

Unsung hero

Yet to be announced…

Canucks MVP

Yet to be announced…

More to come…