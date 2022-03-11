How the Canucks are celebrating Pride at tonight's game

The Vancouver Canucks are getting colourful tonight.

It’s Pride Night at Rogers Arena, as the Canucks celebrate the 2SLGBTQIA+ community during their game against the Washington Capitals.

“Pride night is part of Hockey Is for Everyone, a joint NHL and NHLPA initiative celebrating diversity and inclusion in hockey,” the Canucks said in a media release. “Hockey is for Everyone uses the game of hockey and the League’s global influence, to drive positive social change and foster more inclusive communities. The Canucks support any teammate, coach or fan who brings heart, energy, and passion to the rink.”

Join us at @RogersArena to celebrate Pride as your Vancouver Canucks showcase unique Pride warm-up jerseys, as well as exciting activities and performances. You won't want to miss it! TICKETS | https://t.co/VvgQ2YYor0 pic.twitter.com/j4c0YWmRju — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) March 11, 2022

It begins with a “Pride festival” outside Rogers Arena on the north plaza, featuring DJ Seb C, Zynth & Co Pride Dancers, and community booths — including Out on Patrol and Rainbow Refugee.

The Canucks have announced that they’ll be donating $10,000 on behalf of the Canucks for Kids Fund to a pair of local non-profit organizations that support and assist 2SLGBTQIA+ people and their allies: Rainbow Refugee and QMUNITY.

Inside the arena, both Vancouver Pride Society and QMUNITY will be featured in the “Community Corners,” in sections 111 and 329, respectively.

Inspired by @flyerswitch's queer experience and the beautiful landscape of British Columbia, dive into the details of the #Canucks 2022 Pride jersey. pic.twitter.com/QIvAwfmFsB — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) March 8, 2022

The Canucks will be rocking special Pride jerseys that showcase the “queer experience,” designed by Swedish artist Hermine “Mio” Linzie, during the pre-game warmup. The player-worn jerseys will be available for auction on Vanbase.ca, with proceeds supporting You Can Play.

Linzie’s colourful redesigned Canucks logo is available on T-shirts ($35), hoodies ($80), mugs ($18), and pucks ($18) through the Canucks Pride Collection on Vanbase.ca and at the Canucks Team Store.

The national anthems will be sung by Frankie Cena tonight, while the evening will also feature appearances and performances by Xana Del Ray and Queer as Funk, as well as DJ O Show at the Gate 8 concourse.