Sure, it’s just two games, but don’t tell that to Vancouver Canucks forward J.T. Miller.

Fresh off signing a seven-year contract extension with the Canucks last month, it’s safe to say Miller hasn’t had the best start to the season.

He does have a goal and an assist in the team’s first two losses of the season to Edmonton and Philadelphia, but there’s an ugly distinction he’s got so far: he’s been on the ice every time Vancouver’s opponents have scored.

Miller was a bit more direct with it.

“I’ve been on the ice for all eight fucking goals,” Miller said of what’s frustrating him through two games. “I feel a little irrelevant being on the ice for every goal.”

With Miller on the ice, Vancouver has allowed two goals at 5v5, two on the power play, and four on the penalty kill.

“I don’t really have the right to talk about the team at the moment taking this upon myself to be a better player playing in my standards so I’m not going to comment on behalf of the team, the team’s battling,” he added.

"I take this upon myself to be a better player." 🗣 J.T. Miller@theprovince | #Canucks pic.twitter.com/T4IoMna2EX — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) October 15, 2022

At 55.6% through two games (5-for-9), the Canucks’ penalty kill percentage is currently the second worst in the NHL, while scoring just once on 13 power play opportunities.

As for what’s allowing the Canucks to allow their opponents to dominate them on special teams, Miller says it’s all about execution.

“We’re not finishing on our looks. So you know, we’re presenting chances for them to get. I guess the worst case scenario is get done them get momentum off of our power play,” Miller said.

For Miller and the quickly-struggling Canucks, there’s not much to look forward to other than Vancouver’s next game on Monday in Washington, set for a 4 pm PT start.

“You get to play almost every day at this job. So it’s great,” Miller said. “[We’ll] worry about the next game. I’m not happy right now, but nobody is. We’ve got a chance to do it again in a couple days.”