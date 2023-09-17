Canucks defenceman Soucy becomes father to twins

Newly signed Vancouver Canucks defenceman Carson Soucy will have a few extra fans cheering him along in his first season with the team.

Just a week out from this year’s training camp, Soucy and his wife Shyla welcomed a pair of twin girls named Blake and Briar into the world this past Wednesday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shyla Soucy (@shyla.soucy)



“Meet our sweet girls, Blake & Briar Soucy. We are over the moon excited and can’t wait to take these girls home. Born September 13th, 2023,” a collaboration Instagram post from the couple read.

Soucy, a 29-year-old from Viking, Alberta, spent the start of his professional hockey career with the Minnesota Wild organization, playing parts of three seasons with the team from 2017 to 2021 after being selected in the fifth round of the 2013 NHL Draft.

He then spent the last two seasons with the Seattle Kraken after being selected by the NHL’s 32nd franchise in the 2021 expansion draft and played all 14 playoff games this past year in the team’s first postseason appearance.

Soucy has signed a three-year deal with the Canucks worth $9.75 million throughout the contract, and he seems ready to settle down in his new home with his wife and two new daughters.

“That was the biggest thing we came here early for was to find a place, get to know the neighbourhood, and then it’s just kind of finding my way around Vancouver. It’s going pretty good; I can find my way to the rink and back and a couple other spots,” Soucy told NHL.com’s Lindsey Horsting earlier in September.