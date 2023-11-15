Canucks call up defenceman with Soucy out "week-to-week"

Akito Hirose has been called up by the Vancouver Canucks, as the team deals with multiple injuries on defence.

The news isn’t good for defenceman Carson Soucy, who left Sunday’s game early and didn’t return after blocking a shot during Sunday’s game. Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet didn’t get into specifics on the injury but told reporters after practice at UBC that Soucy is “week-to-week.”

It’s the second time the Canucks have been without Soucy, who missed the first two games of the season after suffering a leg injury in preseason.

Tyler Myers missed practice, too, but Tocchet said it was “precautionary.”

“I think he’ll be fine,” the Canucks coach added.

Guillaume Brisebois, who has missed the entire regular season so far, is “still dealing with some issues” but has been skating on and off. It’s been speculated that he may have a concussion.

The way the #Canucks look at practice: Kuzmenko-Pettersson-Mikheyev

Di Giuseppe-Miller-Boeser

Joshua-Suter-Garland

Beauvillier-Blueger-Lafferty

Extra: Hoglander Hughes-Hronek

Cole-Juulsen

Hirose-Friedman No Myers Demko & DeSmith@Sportsnet650 — Randip Janda (@RandipJanda) November 14, 2023

If Tocchet sticks with his lefty/righty preference on the back end, Hirose will suit up for tomorrow’s home game against the New York Islanders.

As for Hirose’s call-up, Tocchet said itwouldo be either him or Christian Wolanin. Tocchet said that Wolanin, who has 14 points in 13 AHL games this season, “tweaked something.”

Hirose has appeared in nine NHL games, including two this season. The 24-year-old doesn’t have a point in 11 AHL games, but Tocchet praised his smarts.

“Hirose has great, outstanding hockey IQ,” Tocchet said. “He knows the system, and we’re not scared to play him.”

With an 11-3-1 record, the Canucks are off to their best 15-game start in franchise history.

They’ll look to keep the good times rolling this week as the team prepares for three games in four nights. The Canucks play the Islanders Wednesday night at Rogers Arena before heading to Calgary to take on the Flames on Thursday. The Seattle Kraken are Vancouver’s opponent back at home on Saturday.