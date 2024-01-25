"He's gotta skate": Canucks' Tocchet offers rare critique for Pettersson

Elias Pettersson doesn’t often face criticism. Not from Vancouver Canucks fans, not from media, and rarely from his head coach.

He’s a star player having the best year of his career offensively, while maintaining a high standard of defensive play. So naturally, he usually draws praise.

But not on Wednesday night.

Rick Tocchet’s post-game comments raised some eyebrows following Vancouver’s 4-3 overtime loss to the St. Louis Blues at Rogers Arena.

It wasn’t a great night for Pettersson, who was cross-checked right before the winning goal in overtime. Asked if he thought Pettersson seemed “a little off” in the game, Tocchet agreed.

“Yeah, I haven’t liked his game in the last 3-4 games. We gotta get him going,” Tocchet told reporters.

“I think he’s gotta skate. I think he’s gotta start skating a little bit. I think he’s good with the moves sometimes, but I think when you have speed and you make those moves, that’s when he’s at his best. We’ll get him going.”

It was more critique than criticism, but notable nonetheless.

Pettersson was moved off the lotto line for this game, as Tocchet moved him back with Ilya Mikheyev and Andrei Kuzmenko. Pius Suter, who took Pettersson’s spot alongside J.T. Miller and Brock Boeser, scored a hat trick in the game.

Nobody’s ringing alarm bells about Pettersson’s play. The All-Star centre has 61 points in 48 games, and was red-hot on their most recent road trip.

What Tocchet’s comment outlines is that the Canucks coach isn’t afraid to hold everyone accountable, even when it involves a star player.

Kuzmenko has been the recipient of tough love more than anyone else this season, while Miller was benched briefly back in October.

"Our forwards were more tenacious on the second efforts. Like the Suter goal. They were second effort goals. Overall, I liked the battle." — Head Coach Rick Tocchet on the team's effort in the third period.