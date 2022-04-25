Canucks are bringing back their black Flying Skate jersey tomorrow

The Flying Skate is getting another night in the spotlight.

Vancouver Canucks players took to the ice at practice this morning wearing black helmets, gloves, and pants, while Bruce Boudreau rocked a black tracksuit.

It can mean only one thing…

The Canucks will wear their wildly popular 1990s retro uniform on Tuesday night against the Seattle Kraken, a team spokesperson confirmed with Daily Hive.

The Canucks last wore their Flying Skate jersey on February 24, and it was good luck, as Vancouver beat Calgary 7-1 on home ice.

Thatcher Demko rocked glorious Kirk McLean tribute gear for the occasion.

But oddly, there were no plans to wear their glorious black uniforms with red and yellow trim again this season.

Until now.

For whatever reason, the Canucks have appeared reluctant to wear the Flying Skate jersey. Whether it’s reaction on social media or the amount of Flying Skate merchandise seen regularly in Rogers Arena, it’s clear that fans love it.

The only problem appears that it doesn’t match their current branding.

The question is, should that matter? The Canucks could wear the popular throwbacks on a regular basis as an alternate uniform.

Until then, enjoy them on Tuesday night. Because we don’t know when we’ll see them again.