"I have no idea": Canucks' Boudreau downplays Boeser trade rumours

If there’s one player stealing the majority of headlines when it comes to the Vancouver Canucks these days, it’d be forward Brock Boeser.

First, there was the possibility that Boeser would be a healthy scratch during last night’s contest against the Arizona Coyotes.

It was a move that perhaps made sense on paper, but not much from a human standpoint.

Boeser’s dad Duke passed away after his third bout with the disease earlier this year, with last night’s game was the popular Hockey Fights Cancer fundraiser night.

While he ultimately was in the lineup after an injury surfaced for Dakota Joshua, Boeser described his emotions around the scratch that wasn’t as a move that “hurt bad”, partially due to his personal connection.

Canucks head coach Bruce Boudreau admitted he wasn’t aware of Hockey Fights Cancer night.

“I didn’t even know. I mean that. Honest to goodness,” Boudreau said yesterday.

Additionally, Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported last night that Boeser’s agent Ben Hankinson has been granted permission to seek a trade partner for his client.

It’s the kind of report that everyone in the fanbase likely has an opinion on.

But according to Boudreau?

“I have no idea about that,” Boudreau said. “No idea.”

Boeser, a 2015 first round draft pick by Vancouver, signed a three-year deal with the Canucks this past July, worth $6.65 million per season through 2025.

Friedman broke the news during last night’s 32 Thoughts segment on the Hockey Night In Canada broadcast.

“The teams aren’t commenting, and his representatives aren’t commenting, but from what we understand, Boeser’s representatives have been given permission to talk to other teams about a potential move,” Friedman said. “Boeser’s been struggling and he’s got to play better, but I think maybe there’s coming to a realization here that maybe it’s time to explore this.”

After scoring last night, the 25-year-old forward now has four goals and 11 assists in 19 games this season.

“It’s easy to sit fourth line guys down, but it’s not that easy,” Boudreau said of the initial thought to scratch Boeser. “And it’s tough decisions to to sit one of your better players down.”

The Canucks return to action tomorrow night at 7:30 pm PT when they host the Montreal Canadiens at Rogers Arena.

Keep your eyes open for that lineup card, folks.