Canucks' Boeser reveals details on season-ending injury

On Thursday, Vancouver Canucks forward Brock Boeser clarified exactly what caused his season to come to a premature end.

Prior to Game 7, Boeser was first reported out for the game due to a blood clotting issue, and it was later added that he’d be out of the playoffs even if the Canucks moved on.

With Vancouver dropping Game 7 3-2 to the Edmonton Oilers, the difference became moot, but concern was still high about the possible long-term potential of the issue.

Boeser met the media today at the team’s locker room cleanout and spoke about his injury.

"It was an emotional morning for me." Brock Boeser speaks on his season-ending injury and not being able to play in Game 7 against the Oilers. pic.twitter.com/br2ugkDpsv — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 23, 2024

“I’ll just explain the whole scenario to get it over with,” Boeser said. “[I took] a shot Game 1 on the power play, had a bruise. My leg was feeling fine, and then about a week later, my calf started really hurting. So we got to check it out and I had some, I think, a clot in one of my small veins, which wasn’t an issue so I was allowed to continue to play. And then we got another scan after Games 5 and 6. I had a scan the next morning after Game 6 and show that there’s more clotting that moved into my deep vein… I wasn’t expecting that.”

He closed out the season with seven goals and five assists in 12 playoff games, an even point-per-game pace.

“I didn’t really understand, it was like an emotional morning for me,” Boeser added. “To get told that news after you’re giving all your energy with your teammates into these playoffs and really striving and pushing for the ultimate goal to get that kind of swept out from on you, not to be out there in Game 7 with these guys, that hurt.”

Boeser, 27, is heading into the final year of his contract with the Canucks, valued at a cap hit of $6.65 million per year.