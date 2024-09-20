The Vancouver Canucks have a tricky decision ahead of them.

Fan-favourite Brock Boeser is entering the final season of his contract and will need an extension before next season. He scored 40 goals last season and is the longest-tenured player on the team.

Despite that, the Canucks aren’t tripping over themselves to hand the winger an extension.

“They’re challenging him,” said Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman about the negotiations on today’s episode of 32 Thoughts.

“Patrik Allvin, one thing I’m learning about him, he’s not afraid to be blunt. He basically said to Boeser, ‘give us another level and we’re going to take care of you.’ So now the challenge is on Boeser to go to the next level.”

While the winger did have an excellent season last year, it was the first time he’s cracked 30 goals. He also shot 19.6%, a number way above his career average of 13.8% which begs the question of how sustainable his outburst is.

Boeser also has health questions. He missed Game 7 of the second round last season with a blood clot issue, which will need to be monitored throughout this year and could flare up again.

The team clearly wants to see him repeat his incredible performance before committing the tens of millions of dollars it will take to re-sign him.

To his credit, Boeser seems to understand the challenge that’s been presented to him. He doesn’t seem fazed about his expiring contract and has been upfront about his goal for this season.

“Coming off the blood clot, I think I got a lot to prove,” said Boeser in a media availability roughly two weeks ago.

Brock Boeser says he's going to let contract negotiations with the #Canucks play out as he enters the final year of his deal. "Coming off the blood clot, I think I got a lot to prove." — Noah Strang (@noahstrang_) September 9, 2024

Allvin admitted that a decision must be made on Boeser’s contract before the trade deadline in a recent interview with Sportsnet’s Iain MacIntyre.

The 27-year-old player has started training camp skating alongside J.T. Miller. The two showed incredible chemistry last year and now seem to have a new linemate, as Danton Heinen joined them on day one of camp in Penticton.

The Canucks get their regular season started on October 9 against the Calgary Flames.