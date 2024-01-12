An overtime winner from Elias Pettersson capped off an entertaining game in Pittsburgh and secured a fourth straight win by the Vancouver Canucks.

The Canucks only needed one line to beat the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday night. Pettersson and Brock Boeser combined for four goals as the Canucks emerged victorious 4-3 in overtime.

Filip Hronek sent Pettersson on a breakaway after breaking up a Penguins rush. Pettersson deked to the forehand and snuck it between Tristan Jarry’s legs.

EP40 THE MAN THAT YOU ARE 🫵 The Vancouver Canucks secure the win in Pittsburgh thanks to Pettersson's @SUBWAYCanada OT winner! pic.twitter.com/mfwPBRa4fs — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 12, 2024

Pettersson now has game-winning goals in four straight games, becoming just the third player in NHL history to accomplish the feat. He’s the first player ever to do it all on the road.

“That’s pretty cool,” Pettersson said, when made aware on the broadcast by Kate Pettersen.

Players with a game-winning goal in 4 straight contests, per @PR_NHL Newsy Lalonde – February 1921 (5 in a row)

Daniel Alfredsson – January 2007#Canucks Elias Pettersson – January 2024 — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) January 12, 2024

Sidney Crosby did his best to help the Penguins win the game, but even his two goals were not enough to best the Canucks scorching-hot Lotto Line.

While the Penguins eventually forced this game into overtime, Thatcher Demko did everything he could to stop that from happening. Demko made 32 saves, including this huge stop on Crosby in the third period, to boost the Canucks.

Since being reunited for the game against the New Jersey Devils, the Lotto Line has been the most productive trio across the entire NHL. Pettersson, Boeser, and J.T. Miller have combined for 13 goals over those 12 periods, scoring at a staggering rate.

“We have chemistry from the past. We’re just trying to work hard and rely on each other and see the play that’s ahead of us. Not trying to complicate things,” Pettersson said about his line after the game. “Obviously it’s a very good start for our line.”

Boeser scored two goals early in the first period and now has 27 markers on the year, just two shy of his career high despite only playing in 42 games so far. Pettersson added the other two goals.

With this most recent overtime win, the Canucks have extended their road win streak to four games. They have also taken over first place in the NHL, although they will move back to second if the Winnipeg Jets beat the Chicago Blackhawks this evening.

With the recent confirmation of the news that the Canucks would like to add another top-six forward, the success of the Lotto Line means that it could be nice to target an additional centre. There are quite a few rentals available on the market that would solidify the team’s attack.

The Canucks play their next game on Saturday against the Buffalo Sabres. The puck will drop for that one early at 1 pm PT as the Canucks look to extend their win streak to five games.