TSN’s Darren Dreger told us Wednesday that Vancouver Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin is already busy working the phones with non-playoff teams, hoping to make a trade.

He also informed that while forward J.T. Miller is expected back, the Canucks have not closed the book on gauging interest around the NHL, even if there’s a new management team in Pittsburgh.

The Penguins had a deal for Miller at the deadline but the Canucks wanted to involve a third team because they needed a centre in return, not winger Jason Zucker.

Allvin really wants to add a third-line centre and another defenceman, and Dreger further reports that he isn’t as particular regarding age.

This represents a change for Canucks management, who had previously been targeting players 26 and younger, albeit they still don’t want to take on term.

One wonders whether this is the upshot of their season-ending meetings? ‘Who cares how old they are, we just need to make the playoffs next year!’

As for making a deal while the Stanley Cup Playoffs are still on, this harkens bad memories of Jim Benning’s ill-fated deal for defenceman Erik Gudbranson in 2016. The cost was Jared McCann, now a 40-goal scorer in Seattle, and a second-round pick.

Important to remember that an Allvin deal wouldn’t have to go down that way, so long as he isn’t too desperate to add that centre or defenceman.

As for Miller, keeping options open until July 1 when his no-move clause triggers is wise. It’s a weak free-agent class, and if there is a team desperate for scoring, they just might pay up for J.T.