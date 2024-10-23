Canucks analytics with Hughes on/off ice are shockingly different

The Vancouver Canucks can be split into two different identities throughout the early part of the 2024-25 season.

The numbers show they’re a Stanley Cup contending juggernaut when Quinn Hughes is on the ice and a lottery-bound bottom-feeder when he’s not.

The difference in how the Canucks control the goals, shots, and scoring chances at five-on-five with and without Hughes is shocking.

With Hughes Without Hughes Goals for % 77.78% 42.8% Shots for % 65.85% 37.6% Scoring chances for % 65.55% 40.6%

Hughes has six points in six games and also leads the team averaging 25:02 minutes of ice-time per night. He leads all NHL blueliners in CF% relative, a measure of individual Corsi — a team’s shot attempt differential while at even strength play — compared against a player’s teammates.

The American blueliner announced his presence among the league’s elite defencemen last season. He finished last season with an impressive 92 points and became the first Canucks player ever to win the Norris Trophy.

It was one of the most impressive individual seasons in franchise history, made even more impressive by the fact he also did a great job as captain. To start this year, Hughes looks to be doing the improbable — playing even better than he did in that incredible campaign.

The Canucks control 65.8% of the expected goals with Hughes on the ice at five-on-five. No other defencemen sans Filip Hronek, Hughes’ partner, is even above 50%.

Hughes is not only the team’s offensive engine but also its best defensive blueliner because the other team can never seem to get possession of the puck.

While having one of the biggest game-breakers in the league on their blue line is a privilege for the Canucks, the numbers also reveal some concerns. As superhuman as he is, Hughes can’t play the whole game. The team will need to find a way to get more from the non-Hughes minutes to reach its full potential.

With each passing game, Hughes continues to build his case as the best defenceman in the world. He’s already written his name all over the franchise history books and has more records within his sight.

The Canucks have never had a game-changing defenceman like Hughes, and he continues to take his game to new levels. While it seems improbable that he can put together a better season this year than he did last year, the early stretch of this year shows that’s not out of the question.