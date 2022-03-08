Canucks latest 50/50 super jackpot will support Ukraine humanitarian crisis

The Vancouver Canucks are putting together a super jackpot to support Ukraine.

The Canucks for Kids Fund has announced the second 50/50 super jackpot of the season, which has an estimated pool of over $1 million and a guaranteed minimum take-home prize of $500,000.

Proceeds from the 50/50 super jackpot will support the Ukraine humanitarian crisis appeal through the Red Cross of Canada. Tickets are available now, with the draw set to take place on Wednesday, March 9 against the Montreal Canadiens.

The Canucks for Kids Fund announced today that proceeds for Wednesday’s $1 million 50/50 super jackpot will support the Ukraine humanitarian crisis appeal through the Red Cross of Canada. DETAILS | https://t.co/lbhef4o6cR pic.twitter.com/hUgifrwHzG — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) March 8, 2022

“We encourage everyone in BC to join us through our 50/50 raffle to support the Red Cross’s humanitarian efforts in Ukraine,” said Paolo Aquilini, president of the Canucks for Kids Fund. “The impact from the conflict on children and families in Ukraine is profound and we invite everyone across the province to come together to help those who need it most.”

Tickets are available at canucks.com/online5050.

Funds raised from the 50/50 super jackpot will enable the Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement to respond to heightened needs for those affected and in distress in Ukraine. The efforts include preparedness, immediate and ongoing relief efforts, long-term recovery, resiliency, and other critical humanitarian activities both in Ukraine and surrounding countries.

The full take-home prize amount will be 50% of the total final jackpot amount.

Online tickets can be purchased only by fans located within British Columbia at the time of purchase.