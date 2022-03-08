Boudreau gives update on Canucks assistant coach Scott Walker months after being hit by puck

Vancouver Canucks assistant coach Scott Walker has been missing from the bench for nearly two months now following an in-game accident.

Struck in the head by a puck on January 21 in a game against the Florida Panthers, Walker has been away from the team ever since.

“He had vertigo,” Canucks head coach Bruce Boudreau told reporters. “Talking to him last night, he sounded a lot better, but he still gets a little lightheaded and stuff, so I’m hoping they find what’s wrong.”

Walker was initially hired on by the Canucks in December, working closely on improving the team’s penalty kill.

“He took that puck in the head, and I miss him terribly, quite frankly,” said head coach Bruce Boudreau. “We talk every day.”

Walker played 15 seasons in the NHL, including four in Vancouver from 1997 to 1998.

“If you know how he played, he was a pretty rough and tumble guy, and he probably had a few concussions back in the day that he didn’t even know about, and that puck that hit him square in the head was coming at 100 miles an hour,” added Boudreau.

Boudreau added that Walker has been recovering at his home in Guelph, Ontario, and is seeing a specialist.

“I’d love to have him back as soon as I could, because I miss him.”