For Ukraine: Canucks 50/50 jackpot surpasses $1.5M for first time ever

Someone walked away a whole lot richer following last night’s Vancouver Canucks game.

The Canucks for Kids Fund (CFKF) broke its all-time 50/50 raffle record, with the total jackpot at Rogers Arena surpassing $1.5 million for the first time ever.

The person with the winning ticket will split the total pot of $1,503,225, with the remaining 50% going to charity. Proceeds from this night are being donated to the Ukraine humanitarian crisis appeal through the Red Cross of Canada.

#Canucks announce a “record-breaking” 50/50 jackpot of $1,503,225. Proceeds going to Ukrainian humanitarian efforts. pic.twitter.com/iI3ODX1jUc — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) March 10, 2022

“The impact from the conflict on children and families in Ukraine is profound and we invite everyone across the province to come together to help those who need it most,” CFKF president Paolo Aquilini said prior to the draw.

The Canucks guaranteed the super jackpot to surpass $1 million prior to the game, which they have done on occasion in previous years.

The previous Canucks 50/50 jackpot record was $1,413,630, set on November 27, 2018 against the Los Angeles Kings.

It’s been nearly four years since the first time the Canucks 50/50 jackpot surpassed $1 million for the first time, doing so on April 5, 2018 during the final home game for Henrik and Daniel Sedin.