For Ukraine: Canucks 50/50 jackpot surpasses $1.5M for first time ever

Someone walked away a whole lot richer following last night’s Vancouver Canucks game.

The Canucks for Kids Fund (CFKF) broke its all-time 50/50 raffle record, with the total jackpot at Rogers Arena surpassing $1.5 million for the first time ever.

The person with the winning ticket will split the total pot of $1,503,225, with the remaining 50% going to charity. Proceeds from this night are being donated to the Ukraine humanitarian crisis appeal through the Red Cross of Canada.

#Canucks announce a ā€œrecord-breakingā€ 50/50 jackpot of $1,503,225. Proceeds going to Ukrainian humanitarian efforts. pic.twitter.com/iI3ODX1jUc — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) March 10, 2022

ā€œThe impact from the conflict on children and families in Ukraine is profound and we invite everyone across the province to come together to help those who need it most,ā€ CFKF president Paolo Aquilini said prior to the draw.

The Canucks guaranteed the super jackpot to surpass $1 million prior to the game, which they have done on occasion in previous years.

The previous Canucks 50/50 jackpot record was $1,413,630, set on November 27, 2018 against the Los Angeles Kings.

It’s been nearly four years since the first time the Canucks 50/50 jackpot surpassed $1 million for the first time, doing so on April 5, 2018 during the final home game for Henrik and Daniel Sedin.