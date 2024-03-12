For the first time in over a decade, the Vancouver Canucks are one of the best teams in the NHL.

That has us reminiscing on the good times.

Although 2011 didn’t end in glory, it was one of the wildest rides in franchise history.

Could something similar be in store for this year’s version of the team?

As we get closer to this team hosting a home playoff game in front of fans for the first time in 10 years, let’s take a look at how this league-leading team compares to the 2011 squad that nearly won it all.

How these Canucks are similar to 2011

1. Elite talent in trophy conversation

Both the 2011 team and today’s Canucks were led by an elite trio of forwards up front.

Daniel and Henrik Sedin were two of the best forwards in the NHL during their prime, with Daniel going on to win the Art Ross Trophy in 2011. Ryan Kesler scored 41 goals and ended up winning the Selke Trophy that season as well.

None of J.T. Miller, Elias Pettersson and Brock Boeser are likely to take home hardware, but they’ve been three of the best forwards in the NHL this season. Quinn Hughes, however, is currently the front-runner for the Norris Trophy, and he has the strongest MVP case of any Canuck right now.

2. Vezina-calibre starter

Thatcher Demko recently did sometime that Roberto Luongo never did.

After beating the Detroit Red Wings back on February 15th, Demko became the fastest starter in Canucks history to record 30 wins.

The quickest that Luongo (or any previous Canucks netminder) accomplished that feat was in 48 games. Demko hit the 30 win mark this season in just 40 games.

He’s been one of the best goalies in the NHL this season, and may become just the third Canucks goalie to ever be nominated for a Vezina. Luongo and Kirk McLean were both nominated twice during their Canucks careers.

3. Solid contributors in depth roles

To win the Stanley Cup, you need more than just your stars. Well, both the 2011 and 2024 Canucks were blessed with talented players throughout their lineup.

Down the middle, Teddy Blueger is very much like Manny Malhotra in the sense that he’s provided more value than a bottom-six centre actually should.

The 2011 Canucks had guys like Chris Higgins, Mason Raymond and Alex Burrows who could step up into top-six roles, much like Nils Hoglander, Pius Suter and Conor Garland could do for today’s Canucks.

While the 2011 Canucks had more snarl due to guys like Max Lapierre and Raffi Torres, these Canucks do have one of the top hitters in the NHL in Dakota Joshua.

Differences between 2011 and 2024

1. 2011 Canucks dominated territorially

While PDO wasn’t really a topic of conversation back in 2011, it wouldn’t have been with the 2011 Canucks.

That team was one of the top puck possession teams in the NHL, and they actually outshot their opponents on most nights.

The 2024 Canucks have been outshot on aggregate this season, and do rely more on finishing luck than the 2011 team.

The 2011 Canucks outshot their opponents by nearly two shots per game, averaging 32 shots per game while giving up 30.1. In 2024, the Canucks rank 25th overall with 28.5 shots per game, while giving up 29.3 to their opponents.

2. Today’s Canucks defend the slot better

Rick Tocchet and Alain Vigneault both accomplished something that’s hard to do in pro hockey. They took a team with elite offensive talent, and they both taught their teams to defend.

Arguably though, Tocchet has done a better job than Vigneault.

Although Vigneault had more talent on defence in 2011, Tocchet has led the Canucks to allow the ninth-fewest high danger chances against per-60 at five-on-five, according to Natural Stat Trick.

In 2011, the Canucks actually allowed the fifth-most high danger chances against per-60 at five-on-five.

3. Better special teams play in 2011

There’s still time for the 2024 Canucks to improve here, but they’ll likely finish the season with inferior special teams play compared to the 2011 team.

The Canucks league-leading power play in 2011 was lethal. The Sedins and Kesler were all top-10 in power play points, with Christian Ehrhoff not far behind. Lately, the Canucks power play has faltered and is currently 11th overall in the NHL.

Tocchet and his staff deserve a ton of credit for bringing the penalty kill back to relevance, but they’re still in the bottom half of the league, ranking 18th overall. In 2011, the Canucks had the fifth-best penalty kill in the league.

4. Drastically different paths to relevance

This is the most stark difference between the two teams.

There was a slow build to dominance in 2011. Former Canucks general manager Mike Gillis inherited a good hockey team that narrowly missed the postseason in 2008, despite making it to the second round with largely the same core the year prior. After he was hired, the Canucks made consecutive trips to the semi-finals before their epic Cup run in 2011.

The success of today’s Canucks largely came out of nowhere.

Sure, this core had a good run in the 2020 bubble playoffs, but they played below expectations for three consecutive seasons. Despite an overhaul by current general manager Patrik Allvin, this team was still considered a longshot to even make the playoffs at the beginning of the season.

The fact that they’re currently first in the Western Conference has surprised everyone. Now, it just waits to be seen whether they can go on a Cup run that rivals what the 2011 team accomplished.