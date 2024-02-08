Robson Square's colourful canopy lights could stay on for a little while longer

The catenary system of programmed colourful LED lights spanning over the plaza of Robson Square could remain in place a little while longer.

Since late November 2023, Canopy — the name of the installation — has animated the public space, which is one of the busiest areas for pedestrian traffic in Vancouver.

A total of 3,000 LED lights span the space above Robson Street’s fully pedestrianized space between Howe and Hornby streets.

Although the installation is most striking during the nighttime hours, the lights are turned on 24/7 and cycle through 15 illumination patterns every five minutes.

The original plan, following a licensing agreement, was to dismantle the installation at the end of February 2024, but it is now possible Canopy could remain in place until the end of March 2024 instead.

The installation has been popular with passersby, and well received by stakeholders.

“Efforts are underway to potentially extend the installation period until the end of March. We’ve received predominantly positive feedback regarding Canopy—comments on our social channels, stakeholders like the Vancouver Art Gallery, and the City of Vancouver, are all expressing support for its continuation,” Joshua Davidson, the director of operations at Downtown Van (the local business improvement association for downtown Vancouver), told Daily Hive Urbanized.

Another look at the new Canopy of 3,000 programmable LED lights now twinkling above Robson Square Plaza. 🌈💡https://t.co/3FAPSyMaXn pic.twitter.com/YQ7BJu9q3W — Kenneth Chan (@iamkennethchan) November 29, 2023

Davidson says it is not possible to make Canopy a permanent installation at the plaza due to other requirements for the space, but they are hoping to bring it back as a seasonal installation in the future.

Canopy was spearheaded and funded by Downtown Van, and designed and installed by Vancouver-based immersive digital lighting studio Tangible Interaction.

Over at Coal Harbour near the entrance into Canada Place, the “VANCOUVER” sign, another temporary seasonal installation that was introduced in early December 2023, will also remain in place until the end of March 2024 due to its popularity.