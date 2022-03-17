Canadiens trade defenceman Ben Chiarot to Florida Panthers

The latest big Montreal Canadiens trade has dropped – with reports of Ben Chiarot being sent out of town.

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported on Wednesday evening that Chiarot was sent in a trade to the Florida Panthers.

Sounds like Ben Chiarot to FLA — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) March 16, 2022

About 15 minutes later, the Canadiens officially announced the trade, stating that the return would include a 2023 first-round pick and a 2022 fourth round pick along with prospect Tyler Smilanic.

The Canadiens have traded defenseman Ben Chiarot to the Florida Panthers in exchange for Tyler Smilanic, a 1st-round pick in 2023, and a 4th-round pick in 2022.#GoHabsGo https://t.co/dD9btbcaEQ — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) March 17, 2022

In 38 games with Quinnipiac University this season, the 20-year old forward has put up 13 goals and nine assists.

Chiarot had been sat out of the Canadiens lineup this week in anticipation of a trade. He had spent the past three seasons in Montreal after three years in Winnipeg.

Ben Chiarot, acquired by FLA, is a physical defenceman who was asked to do far to much in Montréal this season. Loves to battle along the boards and in front of the net, chases hits, and takes a lot of minor penalties. #TimetoHunt pic.twitter.com/bXjzSOjTnE — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) March 17, 2022

Chiarot has seven goals, 11 assists, and a plus-minus of -18 in 54 games this season. A key cog of the Canadiens’ run to the 2021 Stanley Cup Final, Chiarot was averaging 23:33 of ice time. His contract carries a cap hit of $3.5 million, and is set to expire after this season. Montreal is reportedly retaining 50% of Chiarot’s salary.

It’s the second big move of the Kent Hughes era, after sending Tyler Toffoli to Calgary in a trade last month.

The NHL trade deadline is set for next Monday, March 21.