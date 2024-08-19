Canadiens' Xhekaj brothers surprise dad with his dream car

Montreal Canadiens fans have grown accustomed to the sight of Arber Xhekaj terrorizing opponents on the ice. And with his younger brother Florian making waves in junior, it’s clear that feistiness runs in the family.

But off the ice, the duo—fondly known by their “Sheriff” and “Deputy” nicknames—show a much softer side.

Arber, who’s climbing the ranks on the Canadiens’ blue line, recently signed a two-year contract extension worth $1.3 million annually. Instead of splurging on himself, the 23-year-old teamed up with Florian to give their dad the surprise of a lifetime: a brand-new luxury Mercedes-Benz.

The heartwarming moment was captured by their mother, Simona, who shared the news on social media over the weekend.

“Today was one of those moments that you can’t forget,” she wrote in a Saturday X post featuring the Xhekaj clan huddling around a matte black Mercedes sedan. “Boys surprised Papa Jack with this beauty, his dream car. You know you raised good humans when they think about others before themselves.”

While Florian has yet to make his NHL debut alongside his older sibling, the forward signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Canadiens in April.

Coming off a breakout year as one of the OHL’s most productive forwards, the 20-year-old more than doubled his personal high at the junior level with 65 points, including 34 goals, in just 63 games last season.

Selected in the fourth round (101st overall) by the Habs in the 2023 draft, the younger Xhekaj joined the Laval Rocket in the spring. He is expected to start the 2024-25 season in the AHL.