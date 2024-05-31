Canadians say they’re starting to spot shrinkflation at Costco

Costco is known for its super-sized products, but now Canadian shoppers have noticed that some items carried by the big-box retailer have been impacted by shrinkflation.

On the Costco Canada Reddit page, one shopper posted a side-by-side comparison of two Kirkland Signature brand toilet paper packages.

One pack contained six rolls with 425 sheets per roll, while the other advertised six rolls with 380 sheets per roll.

Costco shoppers in the comments shared their reaction to the shrinking TP.

“Costco was one of the homies… how they gonna do us like that?” wrote one commenter.

Another noted that despite shrinkflation on some items, they would continue to shop at Costco because of the company’s flexible return policy and the benefits of the membership.

Some people who had recently bought the Kirkland toilet paper said that despite the rolls having fewer sheets, the new product was better quality.

“It’s a different quality of [toilet paper] now. It’s actually softer than the older stuff,” said a shopper.

“The new TP is thicker,” added another.

It seems that the shrinkflated toilet paper isn’t new to the big box store, as one customer noticed the change about three months ago.

Toilet paper isn’t the only shrinkflated Costco item shoppers have spoken out about — some said they’ve seen smaller portions at the food court as well.

One customer posted a picture of Costco’s chicken strips and fries, stating that the portion size was “just sad.”

A commenter said they had noticed the same thing when they purchased the takeout meal at a Costco food court a few months ago.

“Yup, they used to do handfuls of fries and chicken and now it’s measured and stingy,” said another shopper.

Some were unimpressed with the size of the chicken strips.

“When does a strip become a nugget,” wrote one commenter.

Others said that they’ve noticed some Costco locations are more stingy with their helpings than others.

“My Costco is still handing out the clogged artery serving,” wrote a Redditor. “However, I did go to another one further away from my home Costco and the portion was that of a child’s meal.”

One person from BC said Costco in Nanaimo had started using a scale to measure portions, which may be the reason for the change in size.

Many Canadians have taken to social media to speak out against the shrinking products they’ve been noticing on grocery store shelves. From chips to frozen veggies, there have been numerous accounts of shoppers pointing out that items have been smaller but prices have stayed the same.

Daily Hive has reached out to Costco for comment