Vancouver Canadians prep for busiest month at Nat Bailey Stadium

The Vancouver Canadians are getting ready for a packed August at the iconic Nat Bailey Stadium.

After only eight home games in July, including two that have yet to happen, the Canadians have a whopping 16 games scheduled in Vancouver in August.

The month includes a crucial part of their schedule where back-to-back homestands mean they play 12 games at Nat Bailey in 13 days. The team is currently in second place in the Northwest League Standings.

The Canadians are now offering a Summer Value Pack, which consists of four grandstand tickets to select Tuesday and Wednesday games, four hot dogs, and four fountain pops for $100.

There are numerous other promotions taking place throughout August, including three fireworks nights, three family-fun White Spot Sundays, which allow kids under 12 to run the bases postgame, and more.

The team has been entertaining fans all season long with great action on the diamond and amazing game entertainment, including the fan-favourite sushi races and exciting promotions.

Tickets for all the games in August and beyond are on sale now and start at just $20.

The Canadians are looking to repeat as champions after a successful campaign last season. Members of that winning team were presented with championship rings in a ceremony that took place on Canada Day.

The team also made it to the finals but lost in 2022. That means another appearance this season would mark three consecutive finals for the Canadians. The playoffs potentially start on September 8 for the team.

The Spokane Indians won the first half of the league, and the Canadians have a six-game lead for second place, only behind the Indians, for the second half of the league’s schedule.