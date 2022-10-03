NewsCanadaMoney

Why millions of Canadians have ditched their homebuying plans indefinitely

National Trending Staff
National Trending Staff
|
Oct 3 2022, 4:16 pm
Why millions of Canadians have ditched their homebuying plans indefinitely
michaeljung/Shutterstock

Canadians have altered or completely ditched their homebuying plans as the cost of living continues to rise across the nation.

A new report from real estate company Royal LePage shows the true magnitude of how higher interest rates and inflation have affected these plans, especially for Canadians between the ages of 18 and 34.

Over half of Canadians (54%) surveyed had no aim to purchase a home since the beginning of this year. Nineteen percent postponed or deprioritized their existing homebuying plans, and 28% did not change theirs.

Royal LePage

Bank of Canada spiked interest rates multiple times throughout 2022, leading to anxiety among aspiring homeowners, especially the younger crowd.

Nearly a third of Canadians aged 18-34 switched up their homebuying plans this year. Of these, 40% said they still planned on the purchase, but at a later date. The rest (60%) have put their big plans on hold indefinitely.

In 2011, an Ipsos survey revealed that nearly half (46%) of homeowners under the age of 35 agreed that their mortgage was “using up too much of their income.” Two in three said that their mortgage was “bigger than they would like it to be.”

Back then, the average residential property cost much less — $535,500 in Vancouver; $392,200 in Victoria; $388,200 in Toronto; and $386,800 in Calgary, according to Statistics Canada.

SUBSCRIBE TO DAILY HIVE'S NEWSLETTER FOR THE LATEST NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
National Trending StaffNational Trending Staff
+ News
+ Canada
+ Money
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.