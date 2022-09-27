The average selling price of a home in the Greater Toronto Area is far above $1,000,000, but affordable options can still be found.

Real estate agency Zoocasa has rounded up five of the most affordable homes that sold in the GTA in September.

The homes all sold for $550,000 or less, and some even sold for less than the listed price. Check them out below.

One bedroom

One bathroom

One parking space

The cheapest home that sold in the Greater Toronto Area in September is a bright, spacious condo with an open layout and hardwood floors. The unit sold in just six days and fetched $5,000 under the asking price.

One bedroom

One bathroom

One parking space

Located in Mississauga, this boutique walk-up condo features vaulted ceilings and a nice layout. It’s located near highways, a future LRT line, and restaurants, cafes, and shops. It took nearly two months to sell and fetched $29,000 under asking.

One bedroom

One bathroom

One parking space

This renovated one-bedroom unit in Brampton offers great views of the Toronto skyline, a large storage closet, and stainless steel appliances. After 13 days on the market, the unit sold for $9,900 under the listed price.

Two bedrooms

Two bathrooms

One parking space

Situated in Ajax, this well-maintained corner unit has a long, open balcony, an electric fireplace, and hardwood floors. The unit spent a month on the market and sold for $200 over asking.