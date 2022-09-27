5 of the most affordable homes that sold in the GTA in September (PHOTOS)
The average selling price of a home in the Greater Toronto Area is far above $1,000,000, but affordable options can still be found.
Real estate agency Zoocasa has rounded up five of the most affordable homes that sold in the GTA in September.
The homes all sold for $550,000 or less, and some even sold for less than the listed price. Check them out below.
1. 418 – 2737 Keele Street | $380,000
- One bedroom
- One bathroom
- One parking space
The cheapest home that sold in the Greater Toronto Area in September is a bright, spacious condo with an open layout and hardwood floors. The unit sold in just six days and fetched $5,000 under the asking price.
2. 4201 – 1 King Street West | $395,000
- Studio
- One bathroom
- No parking
Situated in the heart of the financial district, this furnished unit has access to 24-hour hotel services, including room service and housekeeping. The suite sold in six days for $4,000 below the listed price.
3. 230 – 101 Bristol Road East | $400,000
- One bedroom
- One bathroom
- One parking space
Located in Mississauga, this boutique walk-up condo features vaulted ceilings and a nice layout. It’s located near highways, a future LRT line, and restaurants, cafes, and shops. It took nearly two months to sell and fetched $29,000 under asking.
4. 1906 – 22 Hanover Road | $490,000
- One bedroom
- One bathroom
- One parking space
This renovated one-bedroom unit in Brampton offers great views of the Toronto skyline, a large storage closet, and stainless steel appliances. After 13 days on the market, the unit sold for $9,900 under the listed price.
5. 1103 – 92 Church Street | $550,000
- Two bedrooms
- Two bathrooms
- One parking space
Situated in Ajax, this well-maintained corner unit has a long, open balcony, an electric fireplace, and hardwood floors. The unit spent a month on the market and sold for $200 over asking.