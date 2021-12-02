Ontario to announce COVID-19 booster dose eligibility Thursday

Ontario will announce its enhanced booster dose strategy on Thursday afternoon.

The announcement will be made by Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Kieran Moore, at 2 pm.

On Monday, Dr. Moore told reporters at a press conference that he would be presenting the government with additional COVID-19 strategies in light of rising cases in the province. He said that expanding booster doses would be one of those strategies.

Reports have surfaced that booster doses will be expanded to people aged 50 and over. Currently, the age group eligible for booster doses is 70 and over.

While it is unknown if booster shots will be effective against the new Omicron variant, Dr. Moore said the vast majority of cases in Ontario are the Delta variant. He added that the vaccines and booster doses are very effective against Delta.