Riley Merry is a Canadian champion.

No, he’s not a national sports star, and he didn’t come up with a breakthrough medical cure for a life-threatening disease.

But he did manage to eat 3.5 lb of potato salad in the rain at a Halifax cemetery while a huge crowd showed up to watch and cheer him on.

Now, we know this sounds very random–and trust us, it is.

But Merry set out to do something that no other Canadian has tried to do before, and he deserves to be honoured for his commendable potato-salad-eating efforts.

It all seems to have started when Merry put up fliers around town telling folks to come out and try to eat 5 lb of potato salad over the weekend.

“Half my city (well over 300 people+) are coming to see me eat 5 pounds of potato salad on Saturday, this might be the dullest talent I could pursue. I have an interview with 3/4 different news stations over this ordeal tomorrow,” Merry stated in a post he made in the Facebook group titled “Dull Men’s Club.”

The group appears to be a place that encourages its members to post boring, mundane things about their everyday lives.

But it looks like people didn’t find Merry’s quest to be boring at all.

At 5:30 pm on Saturday, November 18, Merry drew quite the crowd at Holy Cross Cemetary, as onlookers came to cheer him on as he tried to down 5 lb of potato salad while getting drenched by the rain.

It was no easy feat.

As the crowd watched Merry shove spoonfuls of sopping potato salad in his mouth, he kept on going with determination.

It seems like he only managed to eat 3.5 lb before putting his spoon to rest, but Merry’s valiant efforts have not gone unnoticed.

On Reddit, Merry was deemed a “legend,” with commenters commending him for becoming the hero that they didn’t know they needed.

“He’s still a winner to me,” said one commenter.

“What an amazing day for Canada, and therefore, the world,” said another.

“This has the makings of a Heritage Minute,” stated one Redditor.

While the spectacle hasn’t been formally acknowledged as an official Heritage Minute yet, the internet was quick to act.

Someone was so inspired by Merry’s determination that they created an oil painting of the very night he set out to make history.

While Merry recovers from consuming more potato salad than anyone should ever eat in one sitting, he hinted that he may be making a comeback soon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Riley Merry (@merry_riley)

“I have a feeling you’ll see potato salad guy again someday,” he mysteriously wrote on Instagram.

We don’t know when he’ll be back to take on the next potato salad challenge, but we know we’ll be watching and cheering him on.