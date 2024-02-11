Canadian women's basketball team qualifies for 2024 Summer Olympics

Canadians will have two basketball teams to cheer for at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics later this year.

After a tense outing at the 2024 FIBA Women’s Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Hungary, Team Canada was able to narrowly secure third place in their pool to book their ticket to the Olympics.

This came after Spain was able to win against Hungary, therefore securing Canada’s third-place finish after going 1-2 through three games.

SPOT. SECURED. With Spain's late comeback against Hungary, the Canadian #SWNT punches their ticket to the 2024 Paris Olympics! 🇨🇦#MadLove | #FIBAOQT pic.twitter.com/24dVgmcMaR — Canada Basketball (@CanBball) February 11, 2024

Team Canada opened the tournament on a high note, defeating the host Hungary by scoring 67-55. They then dropped their next two games in a pair of razor-thin matches against Spain (60-55) and Japan (86-82).

On the tournament’s final day, Canada was just ahead of Hungary in the standings for the final qualifying spot. All that needed to happen was for Spain to beat the Hungarians, as Canada held the tiebreaker between the two teams.

It was a tense game, as Hungary held a 64-50 lead heading into the fourth quarter. Spain then outscored Hungary by a 23-8 margin in that final quarter to complete the comeback.

Spain 🇪🇸 never go down without a fight 🔥#LaFamilia came back from a 22-point deficit against Hungary 🤯#FIBAOQT pic.twitter.com/SUBOZHCQP1 — FIBA (@FIBA) February 11, 2024

This will be the eighth time Canada has had a women’s basketball team compete at the Olympics. In 2020, the team went 1-2 in their three round-robin games and failed to qualify for the quarterfinals. The highest the Canadian women’s team has gone at the tournament was fourth place in 1984.

The women will join the Canadian men at the Olympics, who qualified for the tournament for the first time since 2000. They are coming off a bronze medal finish at the 2023 FIBA World Cup, held back in September.

The Olympic basketball tournament will begin on July 27 and run until August 11.