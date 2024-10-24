A recent visit to the West Coast for a Canadian artist, actor, and filmmaker was made special thanks to this “sweet” transit trip, and she’s sharing why on social media.

“Visiting Vancouver I’ve noticed something special. On transit whenever a passenger is about to get off a bus, they shout loudly so the driver can hear, ‘THANK YOU!’ So many in succession, like a continual chorus of appreciation🎶, especially from the young ones. Very sweet 💗,” Sook-Yin Lee shared on her Facebook last week.

Lee’s resume is lengthy and includes a starring role in the critically acclaimed film Shortbus. She is also a well-known former radio and TV broadcaster with CBC Radio and MuchMusic. She is from North Vancouver and was apparently in town to see family and friends.

Her post has seen more than 180 comments, with many Vancouverites agreeing that it’s the polite thing to do when leaving the bus.

“I remember this really standing out to me when I lived there. Never seen this in other major cities. You hear an occasional thank you, but it’s literally a chorus of thank yous in Vancouver. It’s very unique and very sweet… and very Canadian 😄,” one person said.

Others expressed that they’ve heard it’s a highlight for many visitors to the region who don’t have the same thing back home.

“A few years back, when working in downtown Vancouver, I met an Australian professor who was in town interviewing for a position at UBC. He has spent a few days here in town sightseeing and was enthusiastic about his visit. I asked him if he hoping to get the position. His reply was, ‘I sure hope so; I want to live in a city where people say thank you to the bus driver,'” one person commented.

Some shared that it isn’t unique to Vancouver.

“We do it in Victoria, too!!! There’s a movement to make transit fare free in BC. ❤️ We know that it’s essential and we value it very highly, so we want it to be fully funded in a stable way, and accessible to everyone,” another shared.

“Doesn’t everyone do this? I live in Saskatchewan and I have always done this too,” one person asked.

“It’s not just in Vancouver — we do it in Halifax too,” another said, with another sharing that Edmonton also does this.

But some argue that it’s not a coast-to-coast culture.

“I am in Vancouver and went to visit my kids in Montreal this summer — (they now live there) I was getting off the bus & almost burst out with a ‘thank you’ but I changed it to a ‘Merci’ I don’t care where I am — I think it’s a great thing to do! (I never heard anyone in Montreal say that to the driver).”

“True dat! I grew up in Tka’ronto & never heard anyone thank the driver. But living on the coast all these years, it’s just something we do… very simple act of kindness,” a former Toronto resident shared.

Another joke was that it’s definitely not a thing stateside.

“Wait… You mean Americans don’t do this?”

“When I moved to New York I discovered this was not universal! Glad I’m back in Vancouver where I can thank my Canadian heart out,” another said.

Do you think this is a Canadian thing? Let us know in the comments!