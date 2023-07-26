Canada picks up first victory of World Cup with nail-biting win

It wasn’t always pretty, but Canada is in the win column at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Taking on Ireland in their second group stage match at Australia’s Perth Rectangular Stadium, Canada came back from an early 1-0 deficit to claim their first victory at this year’s Women’s World Cup.

Canada’s Adriana Leon scored in the 53rd minute to give Canada a 2-1 lead, which ended up standing as the final score.

Canada looked to be going into halftime with a 1-0 deficit but found their saving grace by way of a goal credited to Irish defender Megan Connolly.

It was just under four minutes into the game when Ireland took the lead, with a highlight-reel Olimpico goal from Katie McCabe of an early corner kick that left the Canadians stunned.

Ireland had no shortage of other chances throughout the match, but Canadian keeper Kailen Sheridan was able to hold down the fort the rest of the way.

There were 17,065 fans in attendance to take in the contest.

Ireland currently ranks 22nd in the world, 15 spots below Canada at seventh.

In their opening match of the tournament, Canada drew 0-0 against Nigeria.

Nigeria and Australia play tomorrow at 3 am PT/6 am ET, with Canada and Australia playing their final group stage match against each other on July 31.

The defeat effectively eliminated Ireland from the competition, though they’ll face Nigeria in their own final matchup taking place at the same time as the Canada/Australia contest.

Canada is currently first atop Group B with four points through two matches, with either a win or a draw against Australia enough to see them through to the round of 16, though we’ll have a better view of their advancing possibilities after tomorrow’s other Group B match.

Should Canada make it through, they’ll face either the winners or runners-up from Group D, comprised of Denmark, England, China, and Haiti.