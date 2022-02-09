"Not safe right now": Canadian reporter removes CTV logos from vehicle

A Canadian reporter captured the moment CTV logos were removed from a work vehicle, citing safety as a reason for the removal.

Jeremy Thompson of CTV News Edmonton tweeted the photos of the removal, adding, “I am proud of the excellent and vital work we do, perhaps more important now than ever. I’m proud to represent that in public, but it’s just not safe right now.”

“This is a sad day for me. @ctvedmonton has made the decision to remove the branding from our vehicles for safety,” Thompson tweeted.

The tweet has garnered thousands of likes, with support and reaction coming from journalists across North America.

Wow. So it’s come to this. ☹️ https://t.co/UESxGc6pYB — Lynda Steele 🎙 (@steeletalk) February 9, 2022

My stomach is churning. https://t.co/84PasCodsc — Kim MacDonald (@KMacTWN) February 9, 2022

Unfortunately many of my colleagues with other outlets in Calgary have had to do the same. And I’ll tell you, there’s a certain anxiety now when I drive in our marked vehicle and somebody pulls up slowly next to me. https://t.co/KNE9JFBEyb — Tom Ross (@Tommy_Slick) February 9, 2022

I guess all this talk about “freedom” doesn’t include freedom of the press. a sad state of affairs. https://t.co/FczdQdYl2u — Kaleigh Rogers (@KaleighRogers) February 9, 2022

A sad sign of our toxic times when the importance of independent reporting – and of investigative journalism – has never been greater. We need more news and less opinion in the media (and less opinion disguised as news). Stop mindless abuse of journos + more considerate respect. https://t.co/F8edXlF8hK — Bob Pickard (@BobPickard) February 9, 2022

This is so shameful that it comes to this. Whatever happened to freedom of the press, a fundamental democratic right? A sad day for journalism in Canada. https://t.co/5HPhG70cAG — Lukas Weese (@Weesesports) February 9, 2022

Late last month, The Canadian Association of Journalists (CAJ) urged newsrooms to consider safety options for their reporters covering “Freedom Convoy 2022,” as threats of violence and harassment towards journalists increased.

Daily Hive has reached out to CTV Edmonton for comment.