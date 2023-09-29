Ridiculous Canadian rental post advertises "six beds" with mattresses on the floor

It’s no secret that Canada’s rental housing market is bleak, and ridiculous ads popping up across the country continue to highlight the dismal living situations being offered to many renters.

Fabio Costante, a city councillor in Windsor, Ontario, recently highlighted a ridiculous rental in his city, advertising $325 a month for a six-bedroom, one-bathroom house in the city.

It is very unfortunate that I have to share this news, but it is no secret that we have a housing crisis in our community and many landlords have exploited this crisis. Below are screenshots of a listing that was already taken down. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/320bnWKwGL — Fabio Costante (@FabioCostante) September 27, 2023

Pictures of the listing — which was initially posted on Facebook — provided a bleak look into what renters of the unit were offered, and it turns out those “six beds” are literally just mattresses on the floor.

Photos showed mattresses lined up, separated by dividers to serve as make-shift walls.

“It is very unfortunate that I have to share this news, but it is no secret that we have a housing crisis in our community and many landlords have exploited this crisis. Below are screenshots of a listing that was already taken down,” Costante wrote on X.

Costante said the post was sent to him by a resident, and he added that that particular living situation “is not a unique situation” in the city.

“Many of these rentals are occupied & marketed to the thousands of students that our post-secondary institutions recruited over the past five to 10 years,” he wrote, referencing how Canadian universities and colleges have seen an influx of international students over the past several years.

“Any housing development proposed by these same institutions have not materially addressed the enrolment that has been brought in. They should and can do much more.”

“Many single-detached homes were never designed for student rentals & it is deeply concerning that not only students but tenants in general are subjected to this sub-standard living. Added to this is the general market pressures on housing in our city,” added Costante.

According to a recent report from economists with TD Bank, at the rate of Canada’s current population growth and the inability of new housing supply to meet real demand, Canada faces a housing shortfall of about 500,000 units within the next two years.

With files from Kenneth Chan