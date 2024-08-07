Canadian Olympic parents have been the stars of the show in Paris

For every Canadian Olympic athlete who made it to the 2024 Summer Games in Paris, there’s a big support staff of people who helped get them there.

And while Canadian fans who travelled and live abroad have been having fun cheering the athletes on at the Olympics, a group of VIPs have likely been the loudest crew in Paris.

The parents of Canadian Olympic athletes have been stealing the show on the ground in Paris, cheering loud and proud for their kids, and just about everybody else who’s wearing the maple leaf.

For your convenience, we’ve rounded up the best pictures and clips of the parents doing their best job to cheer on — and maybe even embarrass a little — their wildly athletic children.

First up, Ramon Liendo, father of Canadian swimmer Josh, who picked up a silver medal in the men’s 100m butterfly.

THIS IS THE ENERGY WE NEED RIGHT NOW I’ve gotten to know Ramon Liendo. He’s like this for every Canadian swimmer, not just Josh. Watch him tonight when Josh goes for gold. It’s going to be special. pic.twitter.com/RdxnftQX9V — Devin Heroux (@Devin_Heroux) August 3, 2024

Perhaps the most chaotic parental look of the games goes to Roger Huitema, dad of Canadian soccer star Jordyn.

The parents who got the most facetime of the Games were probably Jill and Greg McIntosh, who can call three-time gold medallist their proud daughter. Jill herself was a Canadian Olympian, competing for Canada in the 1984 Games in Los Angeles.

An Olympian’s biggest fans are often called mom & dad ❤️ Summer McIntosh’s parents, Jill & Greg, watch her win her first Olympic medal, a silver in the women’s 400m freestyle at #Paris2024 🥈 pic.twitter.com/ZZi2vbQJlz — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) July 27, 2024

Our favourite way to watch Summer McIntosh win is with her parents, Jill & Greg ❤️🥇 McIntosh won her fourth medal of #Paris2024, a gold in the women's 200m IM pic.twitter.com/3XNpsE1C2w — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) August 3, 2024

One of the more touching stories of the game came from Canadian beach volleyball player Heather Bansley, who had her mom Ann in attendance despite a cancer diagnosis earlier this year.

Nothing like having mom in the crowd ❤️🥹 Canada's Heather Bansley on having her mother, who was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year, in the crowd at #Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/qfFGxEaL84 — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) August 1, 2024

Canadian gymnast Ellie Black, who is in her fourth Olympic Games, shared a touching letter from her dad Thomas in a video with CBC.

“You have been a great inspiration to me and others to keep going no matter what comes your way” 🥹 Canadian gymnast Ellie Black reads out a heartfelt letter from her dad at #Paris2024#FeedTheDream presented by @sobeys pic.twitter.com/X2XgU4stQV — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) August 4, 2024

The Olympics are closing in on their final week in Paris, with only a few more days left of competition. The closing ceremony is set for Sunday, August 11, as are the final medal events.