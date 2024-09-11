A few Canadian athletes from the recent Paris 2024 Olympics are hosting a special meet and greet in the Vancouver area.

Racewalker Evan Dunfee and hammer-throwers Camryn Rogers and Rowan Hamilton are hosting a special event this Sunday in Richmond.

The three Olympians will be at Minoru Park in Richmond from 2 to 4 pm on Sunday, September 15. There will be opportunities for fans to get autographs, take photos, and interact with the superstar athletes.

The event is being put on by the City of Richmond and the Kajaks Track and Field Club.

Grateful to @KajaksTFC and @Richmond_BC for putting this event on this Sunday! Come hang out and see, touch, wear Camryn's Gold medal! pic.twitter.com/r20JAjObVg — Evan Dunfee (@EvanDunfee) September 10, 2024

The event will also give fans the chance to see the gold medal that Rogers won at the Paris 2024 Games.

She put together a massive performance in the women’s hammer throw to earn the top spot on the podium. It was one of nine gold medals that Canada won at the Games as they finished with their best-ever medal count at a non-boycotted Summer Olympics.

Rogers had a 76.97-metre throw that catapulted her from second place into the top spot.

Canadian athletes swept the hammer throw competition in Paris, with Rogers securing gold in the women’s event, and Ethan Katzberg winning gold in the men’s.

This was what won Camryn Rogers the Olympic gold medal 🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/M0Hm09hmQW — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) August 6, 2024

The Paris 2024 Games were great for Canada overall but they did especially well in the athletics competitions. They won a total of five medals in those endeavours, making it their second-best category behind only swimming.

The next Summer Olympics will take place in Los Angeles in 2028. Canada will be looking to build on what was a very successful Paris Games.