Canadian relay team will finally receive Olympic medals after another country was caught cheating

Andre De Grasse and the rest of the Canadian men’s 4×100-metre relay team will receive Olympic silver medals this weekend, nearly two years after their race.

Canada was originally awarded bronze at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, which was postponed until 2021 due to the pandemic, for their third-place finish.

But after a doping violation involving British sprinter and original silver medal winner Chijindu “CJ” Ujah was confirmed by the Arbitration for Sport in February of 2022, that result was later changed.

The Athletics Integrity Unit initially reported an “adverse analytical finding” in Ujah’s sample taken at the 2020 Summer Games. It contained prohibited substances ostarine and S-23, which help with building muscle. Ujah was suspended and handed a two-year ban as a result of the test.

Each of the four sprinters representing Great Britain were stripped of their silver medals.

And while they were upgraded to a silver medal on paper as due to the disqualification, the quartet will finally receive their well-deserved hardware in person this weekend.

The Canadian Olympic Committee announced Monday that De Grasse, Aaron Brown, Jerome Blake and Brendon Rodney will get their respective silver medals at the upcoming Canadian national trials in Langley, BC on Saturday.

As for the other nations involved in the Olympic race, Italy ran a gold medal-winning time of 37.50, followed by Canada with 37.70 in one of the fastest 4×100 m relays in Olympic history.

China originally finished fourth and was later upgraded to bronze.