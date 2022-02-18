Canada will get Olympic silver after British sprinter caught doping

Canada will be in line for a medal exchange at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Andre De Grasse and the rest of the Canadian men’s 4×100-metre relay team can expect to be upgraded to a silver medal after the doping violation for British sprinter Chijindu “CJ” Ujah in August was confirmed by the Arbitration for Sport on Friday.

The Athletics Integrity Unit initially reported an “adverse analytical finding” in Ujah’s sample taken in at the 2020 Summer Games. It contained prohibited substances ostarine and S-23 that help with building muscle. Ujah was provisionally suspended as a result of the test.

Great Britain finished ahead of Canada’s group, which consisted of De Grasse, Aaron Brown, Jerome Blake, and Brendon Rodney. Italy won the gold medal in the race.

Italy ran a gold medal-winning time of 37.50, Great Britain 37.51, and Canada 37.70 in one of the fastest 4x100m relays in Olympic history.

China finished fourth and will be upgraded to bronze.

This is the third straight Olympics that Canada has seen controversy in this event.

The team won bronze in the 4×100-metre relay at Rio 2016 following an American disqualification, and in 2012, Canada was disqualified following a lane violation by Jarred Connaughton despite appearing to finish in third place.