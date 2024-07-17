Canadian soccer player and Olympic gold medalist Jessie Fleming has signed on to a new endorsement deal.

Just a week before the 2024 Olympic Games are set to start in Paris, Fleming has become the newest brand ambassador for lululemon, which also happens to be outfitting Canadian athletes at this year’s Games.

“I’m so excited to team up with lululemon, a brand that makes me proud as an athlete and a Canadian,” Fleming said in a press release. “I’ve been a longtime fan of both their products and what they stand for, so I look forward to the opportunity to work alongside the team as their newest Ambassador and to represent the Maple Leaf in a new way.

“I can’t wait to be sporting the Team Canada x lululemon Athlete Kit in Paris very soon!”

Fleming is one of the country’s best soccer players and has recently stepped into the role of captain of the national women’s team, filling a gigantic void left by the retirement of Canadian legend Christina Sinclair.

She has scored some of the program’s most iconic goals, including the winning goal in the 2020 Olympic semi-final game against the United States and the tying goal against Sweden in the Gold Medal game in that same tournament.

She joins a list of other Canadian athletes participating in the 2024 Olympic Games who have also signed on with lululemon, including:

Leylah Fernandez (Tennis)

Melissa Humana-Paredes (Beach Volleyball)

Zak Madell (Wheelchair Rugby)

Summer McIntosh (Swimming)

Cindy Ouellet (Wheelchair Basketball)

Damian Warner (Decathlon)

Phil Wizard (Breaking)

The women’s soccer tournament is set to get started on July 25 with Canada being in the Group A pool alongside France, Columbia, and New Zealand. Fleming will lead the Canadian squad in their first match of the tournament against New Zealand on July 25 as well.