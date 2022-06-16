Mental health is top of mind for many Canadians and a non-profit organization is ready to help men across the country care for themselves with a new initiative.

Canadian Men’s Health Foundation (CMHF) recently launched Move For Your Mental Health 2022 to raise awareness, educate and drive action for men and their family’s mental well-being.

The June-long event motivates men and their loved ones to get and stay active with information and resources offered each week.

“We want to educate men about the benefits of physical activity for their mental health,” said TC Carling, CMHF President and CEO in a release. “By normalizing conversations about mental health and providing resources and encouragement, we can help men and their families take action.”

CMHF debuted the Don’t Change Much Podcast as part of Move For Your Mental Health 2022. Hosted by Sportsnet’s Dan Murphy, the podcast features conversations with athletes, influencers, and experts about how small changes to our physical and mental health can lead to big results.

Episodes released so far include “Move Your Body for Your Mind” with special guests Trevor Linden and Dr. Jennifer Heisz and “Fatherhood & Positive Mentorship” with special guests Kelly Hrudey and Dr. David Kuhl. New episodes will be released on Tuesdays.

For those looking to get their sweat on, the foundation has been releasing FitFridays video workouts led by professional trainers from Club 16 Trevor Linden Fitness. The workouts include interactive exercise and training techniques for all fitness levels and is fun for the whole family.

According to CMHF, at least 150 minutes of activity each week benefits both physical and mental health. Exercise also lowers the risks of anxiety and depression and improves cognition, quality of life, and physical function.

For more info on Move For Your Mental Health 2022 and for additional helpful resources, visit menshealthfoundation.ca